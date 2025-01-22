Eastern Cape Health concerned by malicious fake news

The Eastern Cape Department of Health has launched an investigation into a malicious document that has been circulating on social media claiming there are no doctors at Oliver and Adelaide Tambo District Hospital in Mbizana.

We want to put it on record that this is malicious fake news because there are 16 doctors at the hospital.

Contrary to the document, there will be no days whereby there are no doctors at the hospital.

We want to categorically state that the Mbizana community will continue to receive quality healthcare services from Oliver and Adelaide Tambo District Hospital.

In anticipation of the facility becoming a regional hospital in the future, we have been recruiting medical officers to start at the hospital from the 1 February 2025.

Appropriate action will be taken against anyone found to be responsible for the malicious document that threatens to cause reputational damage to the Eastern Cape Department of Health.

We are prevailing on the public to stop sharing the document as the fake news is causing unnecessary consternation and panic.

