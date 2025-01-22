Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa pays courtesy visit to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo KaSabata

Minister Hlabisa pays a pivotal courtesy visit to his Majesty King Dalindyebo of Abathembu nation

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa paid a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo KaSabata, the King of the AbaThembu Nation on the 17th January 2025.

The basis for the courtesy visit was to seek wisdom from His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and gain firsthand account of matters that concern the Kingship. His Majesty afforded the Minister a gracious welcome to the eNkululekweni Royal Residence and frankly raised matters that need urgent attention from government including those that pertains to the allocation of administrative support to the Kingship and the role of Kings in the recognition of Traditional leaders under their jurisdiction.

The king also raised issues of poverty and municipal dermacations, which both the Ministry and government must attend closely.

Minister Hlabisa drew wise insights from His Majesty and committed to attending to the issues raised speedily working collaboratively with the provincial government. Additionally, Minister undertook to apprise His Majesty on the broader work of the ministry in resolving pressing matters that relate to the Kings and Queens, through formalised structures such as the Kings Forum launched by Minister Hlabisa last year and soon to be constituted Queens formation.

Minister Hlabisa was accompanied by Deputy Ministers Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe and Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, as well as MEC Zolile Williams, of the EC CoGTA, the Mayor of the OR Tambo District Municipality Cllr Mehluli Ngqondwana and the Mayor of the King Dalindyebo Local Municipality, Cllr Nyaniso Nelani.

Also participating in the visit were Nkosi Langa Mavuso, Deputy Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders alongside Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso, Chairperson of the EC House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, as well as Nkosi Ntandoyesizwe Ndamase, Chairperson of the OR Tambo Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders.

As a symbol of gratitude, Minister Hlabisa handed over gifts to His Majesty King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo during his courtesy visit to eNkululekweni Royal Residence.

Minister Hlabisa’s courtesy visit to the King is part of his ongoing plan of meeting traditional leaders and engaging them on key developmental issues and, as a collective with traditional leaders and other relevant stakeholders, seek sustainable solutions.

This important meeting will enable the two leaders to engage on issues of traditional leadership and ensure closer working relations going forward.

