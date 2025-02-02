2025 Doctors' World Gala and Congress

Doctor-To-Doctor Crest

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare systems around the world are broken and have failed billions of patients. A think-tank of healthcare professionals has decided to turn back to a system that has worked for millennia – the Hippocratic one. What would it entail in today’s socioeconomic context, one may ask? The Global Summits Institute - of, by, and for doctors - has the answers.Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been revolutionizing and reshaping the future of the healthcare industry as we know it by bringing about profound changes in the management of practices and patients. If properly utilized, AI provides care providers with unprecedented tools to reestablish order and regain independence. However, we must not only look at the benefits of AI but also examine the potential risks and dangers if it is not regulated and managed correctly. To create a sustainable model in an environment where globalization has become inevitable, it is important to establish governance, standards, policies, advocacy, ethical principles, continuing education, and oversight around AI, on an international scale.The Dental AI Association (DAIA), the world’s first global organization uniting artificial intelligence (AI) and dentistry, aims to achieve just that through the Global Summits Institute (GSI) World’s Top Doctors initiative coupled with the DAIA’s first-ever European meeting held in conjunction with the congress of the International Italian Dental Association (AIO) at the Forte Village Resort, in Sardinia, Italy from June 12-14, 2025.In the words of Dr. Kianor Shah, founder of the Global Summits Institute, “The mission of the 2025 Doctors’ World Gala is to bring together leading Doctors, Educators, and Artificial Intelligence experts from all around the world to devise a sustainable plan for the future of the healthcare industry. We now have the tools and an opportunity to change the trajectory of the future for the benefit of patients and doctors”. Doctors from all disciplines of healthcare and leading authorities are invited to participate at this monumental event involving key opinion leaders from all over the world.“In addition to this historic event, the Sardinian branch of the Italian Dental Association will celebrate a landmark achievement, the 10th anniversary of its International Congress with the theme of the event appropriately titled, “A Decade of Dental Innovation: What’s Next? Attending dental professionals can earn up to 40 continuing education units”, said the President of the event, Dr. Enrico Lai.AI is a powerful tool with the potential to improve healthcare in many ways. It can think, learn, and make decisions independently but it cannot be a replacement for human empathy or professional expertise. It is made by us, and it must be managed through human oversight. As it evolves, we must guide it through making key choices and strategic decisions, working together with dental professionals globally, to ensure that AI is and will remain sustainable, ethical and equitable for everyone, universally.Making autonomous and ethical healthcare decisions in patients' best interests should always be the primary goal of healthcare practitioners. It is a huge undertaking but with the right tools, caring hands and bright minds working together globally the battle can be won and patient driven care, and not profit, can be placed back into the perspective that it was meant to be.For more information or how to participate, please email aiosardegna@aio.it or visit https://congressaio.it/worldgala/

