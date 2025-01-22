Ethyl Cellulose Market forecasted to surpass US$1.30 billion by 2030 at a of 6.04%

Ethyl Cellulose Market

The Ethyl Cellulose Market is projected at US$974.355 million in 2025 and is expected to reach US$1,306.120 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.04%.

With the increasing demand for ethyl cellulose coupled with a growing pharmaceutical sector, global leaders are expected to introduce key innovations in the market, further propelling the demand.” — Analyst

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ethyl cellulose market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$1,306.120 million in 2030.Ethyl cellulose is a type of semisynthetic polymer , which are obtained through the alkaline treatment of cellulose. Ethyl cellulose is a transparent and highly flexible polymer, which features enhanced mechanical strength and toughness. The cellulose also offers enhanced compatibilities in organic materials and offers its application as binders, adhesives, and films. The component also features enhanced capability in withstanding the release of drugs and is commonly used as a thickening agent and binder in the pharmaceutical sector.The growth in the global pharmaceutical sector is among the key factors propelling the demand for ethyl cellulose during the estimated period. With the increasing demand for ethyl cellulose, global leaders are expected to introduce key innovations in the market, further propelling the demand. Similarly, the companies operating in the market are also expected to increase their investment in research and development, along with production capabilities during the estimated timeline. For instance, in February 2024, Lotte Chemicals, a global leader in chemical production, announced the completion of its Hydroxy Yeosu Ethyl Cellulose production plant.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ethyl-cellulose-market The ethyl cellulose market, under the distribution channel segment, is divided into direct and indirect. The direct category of the distribution channel segment of the global ethyl cellulose market is expected to witness major growth. The direct distribution of ethyl cellulose includes the sale of the solution directly to the end-user manufacturer, without the involvement of any intermediaries.The end-user segment of the ethyl cellulose market is categorized into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food packaging, paints & coatings, and electronic items. Under the end-user segment of the ethyl cellulose market, the pharmaceuticals sector is expected to witness major growth during the forecasted timeline. In the pharmaceutical sector, ethyl cellulose offers key applications in the manufacturing of various types of drugs. In the sector, ethyl cellulose is used as a coating agent, binder, film-former, drug carrier, flavoring fixative, and stabilizer among others. The global pharmaceutical drug production witnessed major growth during the past few years, majorly in the USA, and European regions. With the rising production of the pharmaceutical sector, the demand for ethyl cellulose in the sector is expected to grow.The ethyl cellulose market, under the grade segment, is divided into pharmaceutical, industrial, and food. The food grade category under the grade segment of the global ethyl cellulose market is expected to grow at a greater rate, compared to other categories. The food grade ethyl cellulose is a type of cellulose that is designed to offer its application in the food and beverage sector across the globe. The food grade ethyl cellulose is used as a protective coating of the food products, along with as a binder and filler in the food products.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global ethyl cellulose market. The major factor propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific region in the global ethyl cellulose market is the increasing production of pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. The production of pharmaceutical drugs witnessed major growth in the Asia Pacific region, majorly in countries like India, China, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia. In the pharmaceutical sector, ethyl cellulose offers key applications. Similarly, the growth of the food & beverage processing sector in the region is also expected to propel the demand for ethyl cellulose in the region during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the ethyl cellulose market that have been covered are Lotte Fine Chemicals, African Chemicals S.A.E., SIDLEY CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Shandong Head Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry, ChemPoint (Univar), The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., and Central Drug House among others.The market analytics report segments the ethyl cellulose market as follows:• By Distribution Channelo Directo Indirect• By End Userso Pharmaceuticalso Cosmeticso Food Packagingo Paints & Coatingso Electronic Items• By Gradeo Pharmaceuticalo Industrialo Food• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Lotte Fine Chemicals• African Chemicals S.A.E.• SIDLEY CHEMICAL CO., LTD.• Shandong Head Co., Ltd.• Haihang Industry• ChemPoint (Univar)• The Dow Chemical Company• Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.• Central Drug HouseReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies, and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Specialty Polymers Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/specialty-polymers-market • Cellulose Fiber Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cellulose-fiber-market • Global Nanocellulose Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-nano-cellulose-market

