GMT Pay Launches as First Payment Gateway for Everyone to Use Web3 Earnings for Everyday Payments

Sydney, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FSL, the Web3 development studio behind the powerhouse Web3 lifestyle app STEPN, is excited to announce the launch of GMT Pay, an innovative payment solution. GMT Pay empowers users to earn through STEPN GO and other FSL products and seamlessly turn their GMT and GGT earnings into real-world purchases. This app bridges the gap between digital assets and everyday spending, making Web3 more accessible and practical for users worldwide. Ahead of its public launch, the waitlist for GMT Pay is now open, giving early adopters priority access to this platform via fsl.com/gmtpay.



“Three years ago, the idea of a Web3 payments app felt like a distant dream,” said Yawn Rong, Co-Founder of FSL. “Today, it’s a reality. You can go for a run with STEPN GO, earn rewards, download GMT Pay, and seamlessly use your earnings to make real-world purchases. This is the evolution of Web3—bridging the gap between digital and physical worlds.”



Shiti Manghani, CEO of FSL, added, “GMT Pay is the next step in empowering users to bring Web3 into their everyday lives. From fitness enthusiasts earning on STEPN GO to shoppers looking for global convenience, GMT Pay makes digital earnings useful in ways we couldn’t imagine just a few years ago.”



Central to GMT Pay is the GMT Giftcard, a virtual Mastercard available in denominations of $50, $100, $200, and $300. Powered by Mastercard, the card allows users to make both online and offline payments at millions of merchants worldwide. From shopping on Amazon and paying for Spotify to enjoying coffee at a local café, the GMT Giftcard offers unmatched accessibility and convenience. Additionally, the card is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, enabling secure and seamless mobile transactions.



GMT Pay is designed to be globally accessible, enabling users across different regions to benefit from its features. While certain restrictions may apply, the platform is widely available, making it a significant step in FSL’s mission to integrate Web3 into everyday life.



The waitlist for GMT Pay is now open, offering early adopters the chance to explore this innovative new payment solution ahead of its public launch. Sign up today to secure priority access and experience the future of Web3 payments firsthand. For more information or to join the waitlist, visit fsl.com/gmtpay.





For further information please contact the press office: Mattina Hiwaizi on mattina@stepn.com or +44 (0) 758 240 8538 and Bilal Mahmood onb.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com or +44 (0) 771 400 7257.

