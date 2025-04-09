Submit Release
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated First Quarter 2025 Results, April 2025 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • April 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • Estimated Book Value Per Share as of March 31, 2025 of $7.94
  • Estimated GAAP net income of $0.18 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, including an estimated $0.17 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments
  • Estimated 2.6% total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025
  • Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of March 31, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected May 7, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of April 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid May 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on April 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of April 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on May 7, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of April 9, 2025, the Company had 107,673,390 shares of common stock outstanding. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated March 31, 2025 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2025 was $7.94.  The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At March 31, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $855.9 million with 107,786,614 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. 

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.18 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.17 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share.  Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income.  The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm. 

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 2.6%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter.  The total return was $0.21 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.15 from December 31, 2024.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of March 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

   
RMBS Valuation Characteristics  
($ in thousands)            
                                                                        Realized      
                                                                  Realized   Jan 25 -      
                                                                  Mar-25   Mar-25      
                                  Net                   Weighted   CPR   CPR      
                                  Weighted                   Average   (1-Month)   (3-Month)   Modeled Interest
  Current   Fair   % of   Current   Average                   Maturity   (Reported   (Reported   Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type Face   Value   Portfolio   Price   Coupon   GWAC   Age   (Months)   in Apr)   in Apr)   (-50 BPS)   (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                                                              
15yr 5.0 TBA $ 200,000     $ 200,773       2.89 %     100.39       5.00 %     5.85 %     8       168       n/a       n/a     $ 2,592     $ (3,014 )
15yr Total   200,000       200,773       2.89 %     100.39       5.00 %     5.85 %     8       168       n/a       n/a       2,592       (3,014 )
30yr 3.0   875,220       772,957       11.14 %     88.32       3.00 %     3.48 %     49       303       6.0 %     6.0 %     23,161       (23,362 )
30yr 3.5   172,340       158,014       2.28 %     91.69       3.50 %     4.04 %     61       286       7.6 %     5.7 %     4,443       (4,481 )
30yr 4.0   518,378       484,743       6.99 %     93.51       4.00 %     4.78 %     38       317       3.9 %     3.2 %     12,251       (13,042 )
30yr 4.5   297,917       286,165       4.12 %     96.06       4.50 %     5.44 %     33       323       15.9 %     9.9 %     6,048       (6,592 )
30yr 5.0   562,764       554,076       7.99 %     98.46       5.00 %     5.94 %     28       327       3.4 %     5.9 %     10,803       (12,181 )
30yr 5.5   695,902       701,378       10.11 %     100.79       5.50 %     6.47 %     12       344       6.5 %     5.0 %     12,295       (14,581 )
30yr 6.0   2,080,487       2,133,047       30.74 %     102.53       6.00 %     6.96 %     9       347       8.1 %     8.4 %     27,623       (35,067 )
30yr 6.5   1,272,142       1,323,906       19.08 %     104.07       6.50 %     7.44 %     12       344       12.9 %     9.2 %     11,992       (16,298 )
30yr 7.0   293,776       308,725       4.45 %     105.09       7.00 %     7.94 %     17       336       28.4 %     22.5 %     2,349       (3,009 )
30yr Total   6,768,926       6,723,011       96.89 %     99.32       5.33 %     6.20 %     22       333       9.1 %     7.8 %     110,965       (128,613 )
Total Pass-Through MBS   6,968,926       6,923,784       99.78 %     99.35       5.32 %     6.19 %     21       329       9.1 %     7.8 %     113,557       (131,627 )
Structured MBS                                                                                              
IO 20yr 4.0   6,605       585       0.01 %     8.86       4.00 %     4.57 %     158       75       11.6 %     9.8 %     (3 )     (6 )
IO 30yr 3.0   2,569       356       0.01 %     13.84       3.00 %     3.64 %     122       228       22.7 %     8.8 %     (2 )     (4 )
IO 30yr 4.0   69,604       12,990       0.19 %     18.66       4.00 %     4.60 %     127       224       2.7 %     3.8 %     114       180  
IO 30yr 4.5   3,026       588       0.01 %     19.43       4.50 %     4.99 %     177       170       7.8 %     7.6 %     -       (2 )
IO 30yr 5.0   1,579       331       0.00 %     20.99       5.00 %     5.37 %     177       170       1.4 %     16.8 %     2       2  
IO Total   83,383       14,850       0.21 %     17.81       4.01 %     4.59 %     132       209       4.2 %     4.8 %     111       170  
IIO 30yr 4.0   21,343       234       0.00 %     1.09       0.00 %     4.40 %     90       258       7.8 %     3.0 %     (75 )     (129 )
Total Structured RMBS   104,726       15,084       0.22 %     14.40       3.19 %     4.55 %     123       219       4.9 %     4.5 %     36       41  
                                                                                               
Total Mortgage Assets $ 7,073,652     $ 6,938,868       100.00 %             5.29 %     6.16 %     23       327       9.0 %     7.8 %   $ 113,593     $ (131,586 )
                                                                                               


        Hedge
   Modeled Interest
  Notional   Period
   Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge Balance   End
   (-50 BPS)   (+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures $ (115,000 )     Aug-26     $ (1,150 )   $ 1,150  
5-Year Treasury Future(2)   (377,500 )     Jun-25       (7,873 )     7,756  
10-Year Treasury Future(3)   (193,500 )     Jun-25       (6,139 )     6,049  
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4)   (137,500 )     Jun-25       (6,162 )     5,884  
Swaps   (3,909,300 )     Mar-31       (103,903 )     100,210  
Hedge Total $ (4,732,800 )           $ (125,227 )   $ 121,049  
Rate Shock Grand Total                 $ (11,634 )   $ (10,537 )


(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.16 at March 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $408.3 million.
(3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.22 at March 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.2 million.
(4) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.13 at March 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $156.9 million.
   


RMBS Assets by Agency  
($ in thousands)  
          Percentage
  Fair   of
Asset Category Value   Portfolio
As of March 31, 2025              
Fannie Mae $ 4,343,326       62.6 %
Freddie Mac   2,595,542       37.4 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,938,868       100.0 %
               


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)  
          Percentage
  Fair   of
Asset Category Value   Portfolio
As of March 31, 2025              
Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 200,839       2.9 %
Whole Pool Assets   6,738,029       97.1 %
Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,938,868       100.0 %
               


Borrowings By Counterparty    
($ in thousands)    
                  Weighted   Weighted        
          % of   Average   Average        
  Total   Total   Repo   Maturity   Longest
As of March 31, 2025 Borrowings   Debt   Rate   in Days   Maturity
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 360,622       5.6 %     4.46 %     44       5/21/2025  
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.   357,342       5.6 %     4.45 %     20       5/13/2025  
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.   339,814       5.3 %     4.42 %     14       4/22/2025  
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith   337,229       5.3 %     4.47 %     31       6/13/2025  
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.   335,085       5.2 %     4.46 %     25       5/13/2025  
Citigroup Global Markets Inc   316,891       4.9 %     4.46 %     27       4/28/2025  
RBC Capital Markets, LLC   315,802       4.9 %     4.46 %     82       6/23/2025  
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.   301,984       4.7 %     4.48 %     94       9/15/2025  
Clear Street LLC   298,418       4.6 %     4.46 %     40       5/20/2025  
DV Securities, LLC Repo   297,854       4.6 %     4.45 %     56       5/28/2025  
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co   297,090       4.6 %     4.46 %     41       5/22/2025  
ASL Capital Markets Inc.   295,968       4.6 %     4.45 %     43       5/21/2025  
StoneX Financial Inc.   291,477       4.5 %     4.45 %     51       5/28/2025  
Daiwa Securities America Inc.   278,700       4.3 %     4.46 %     31       5/21/2025  
South Street Securities, LLC   271,723       4.2 %     4.45 %     31       6/13/2025  
Goldman, Sachs & Co   269,917       4.2 %     4.46 %     28       4/28/2025  
Marex Capital Markets Inc.   268,736       4.2 %     4.45 %     57       5/29/2025  
ING Financial Markets LLC   255,390       4.0 %     4.46 %     33       5/8/2025  
Bank of Montreal   236,865       3.7 %     4.47 %     23       4/25/2025  
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.   201,119       3.1 %     4.46 %     71       6/12/2025  
The Bank of Nova Scotia   191,609       3.0 %     4.47 %     21       4/21/2025  
Banco Santander SA   140,103       2.2 %     4.46 %     17       4/17/2025  
Nomura Securities International, Inc.   122,879       1.9 %     4.46 %     30       5/12/2025  
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC   36,024       0.6 %     4.47 %     16       4/16/2025  
Total Borrowings $ 6,418,641       100.0 %     4.46 %     40       9/15/2025  
                                        

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400

