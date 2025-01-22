Oktopost Integrates Looker Studio into Platform, Simplifying Marketing BI for B2B Marketers

The integration provides B2B customers with centralized insights across marketing activities, automating custom reports and enabling data-driven decision-making

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oktopost , a leading B2B social media management, employee advocacy, and social listening platform, announced today its latest integration with Looker Studio , formerly known as Google Data Studio, a powerful business intelligence and data visualization tool. This new integration empowers B2B marketers to create customized, dynamic reports that streamline social media performance tracking while ensuring accuracy and compliance with privacy regulations.With Looker Studio, Oktopost users can seamlessly pull their social media analytics, consolidating social data with other marketing and business metrics into a customizable dashboard. By centralizing insights, teams gain a holistic view across social media activities, allowing them to automate reporting, optimize workflows, and align efforts across marketing and sales teams. The integration eliminates data silos, transforming fragmented social metrics into strategic intelligence that fuels data-driven decision-making. By providing a unified view of social performance alongside broader marketing and revenue KPIs, Looker Studio empowers marketers to refine go-to-market strategies, measure campaign impact with greater precision, and align social initiatives with business growth objectives.Oktopost empowers B2B organizations to grow and foster lasting business value through social media by amplifying employee voices, streamlining content creation, and delivering actionable insights. Providing advanced social media insights and analytics, Oktopost’s platform enables B2B marketing leaders to drive business outcomes such as web traffic, lead generation, revenue growth, and brand trust.“Unlocking the power of data has never been more important, especially as today’s B2B marketers are required to deliver clear and measurable business impact from their social media investments,” said Daniel Kushner, CEO and Co-Founder of Oktopost. “Our integration with Looker Studio eliminates the mundane and time-consuming task of consolidating siloed data to create reports, and replaces it with the capability to generate data blended reports, empowering teams to make informed business decisions.”Looker Studio is a self-service business intelligence tool that enables users to explore, visualize, and analyze data by creating customizable, shareable charts and graphs with just a few clicks. With the ability to connect to more than 800 data sources, Looker Studio allows teams to consolidate their data and make informed decisions quickly and effectively. Known for its user-friendly design, Looker Studio is widely used by organizations to bring clarity to complex datasets and drive smarter strategies.This integration builds on Oktopost’s ongoing momentum, following recent innovations including its AI-powered social tools and the Advocacy Gamification Engine. These advancements reinforce Oktopost’s leadership in the marketing landscape and its commitment to equipping B2B organizations with purpose-built solutions that seamlessly connect social media efforts to measurable business outcomes.For more details about Oktopost and the Looker Studio integration, visit: [ oktopost.com .]About OktopostOktopost is a B2B social media management platform that helps marketing and revenue teams drive engagement, measure success, and link social media to revenue growth. Trusted by thousands of marketing professionals in some of the world's leading B2B technology and professional services companies, Oktopost provides a robust suite of solutions for social media publishing, business intelligence, social listening, and employee advocacy, all in one platform. For more information, visit [oktopost.com].

