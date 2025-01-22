Webuild, 4 new Riyadh metro stations open to the public

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Saudi capital Riyadh continues to expand its new metro network with the opening to the public of four more stations on the Orange Line (Line 3), the driverless line that combines advanced technological innovation and sustainability, built by Webuild on behalf of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

With nine stations already opened in January, the gradual opening of the line continues, which at 41 kilometers is the longest of the entire metro network inaugurated last November. Thirteen more stations will be opened during the year, including the Downtown Station, one of the most iconic stations of the network.

The Riyadh Metro network is a global project and one of the world’s largest sustainable mobility infrastructure projects. With six lines stretching 176 kilometers in total, it connects residential and commercial districts and cultural landmarks across the capital.

The Orange Line (Line 3), part of this impressive network, will help meet the urban mobility needs of the growing population, improving the quality of life for residents and visitors, in line with the ambitious goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The four stations open to the public are Dharat Al Badiah, Al Jarradiyah, Al Hilla and First Industrial City.

In Saudi Arabia, Webuild Group has a historic presence, with the first works started in 1966. Currently, it is involved in large-scale projects in the country, such as the high-speed Connector line and the system of three dams and a freshwater lake for Trojena, as part of the NEOM development programme. In Riyadh, the Group is building a mega parking area with 10,500 parking spaces, all underground, and the Sang Villas Urbanization Plan.

Among the works already completed, stands out the Kingdom Centre in Riyadh, awarded the Emporis Skyscraper Award 2002 as the best skyscraper in the world for design, over 70 healthcare facilities and the Shoaiba-3 desalination plant, built by Fisia Italimpianti, a subsidiary of the Group specialized in water treatment and desalination. In the sustainable mobility sector, the Webuild Group has contributed to the realization of numerous other metro projects on a global scale, creating models of sustainability and innovation in cities such as Milan, Naples, Rome and, abroad, Paris, Copenhagen, Athens, Doha, Sydney, New York, San Francisco. Added to these projects, the final section of the M4 in Milan and the Thessaloniki Metro, the first in the history of the city and the first driverless metro in Greece, inaugurated in recent months. The Group is currently involved in challenging technical projects, such as the Rome Metro Line C, and the Grand Paris Express, the recently awarded Line 15 West and Line 16, currently being completed, in addition to Line 2 and Line 4 of the Lima Metro in Peru, and the Suburban Rail Loop East in Melbourne, Australia.

