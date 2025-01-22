PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 Sen. Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri on the DEPDev Bicam We had a quick and productive bicam meeting for the bill reorganizing the National Economic and Development Authority into the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev). This is a landmark measure that finally puts the DEPDev on equal footing with other departments, and empowers them to more effectively align national and local government units under a harmonized national development plan. This will then result in more jobs, more income, and more development for the country. We thank our bicam attendees--my co-chair, Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Rep. Gerardo Valmayor, Rep. Joey Salceda, Rep. Loreto Acharon, Rep. Stella Quimbo, Rep. Joeman Alba, and Rep. Gabriel Bordado--for a very smooth and cooperative meeting, and we all look forward to the swift passage of this measure.

