Sen. Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri on the DEPDev Bicam

PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release
January 22, 2025

We had a quick and productive bicam meeting for the bill reorganizing the National Economic and Development Authority into the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev).

This is a landmark measure that finally puts the DEPDev on equal footing with other departments, and empowers them to more effectively align national and local government units under a harmonized national development plan.

This will then result in more jobs, more income, and more development for the country.

We thank our bicam attendees--my co-chair, Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores, Sen. Win Gatchalian, Rep. Gerardo Valmayor, Rep. Joey Salceda, Rep. Loreto Acharon, Rep. Stella Quimbo, Rep. Joeman Alba, and Rep. Gabriel Bordado--for a very smooth and cooperative meeting, and we all look forward to the swift passage of this measure.

