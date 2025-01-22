PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA'S STATEMENT ON CALLS TO EXPEDITE THE PASSAGE OF THE BILL AMENDING LAWS VS ESPIONAGE Bago pa man nangyari ang pag-aresto ng mga awtoridad sa mga diumano'y Chinese spy, itinutulak ko na dito sa Senado ang pag-amyenda sa batas kaya't naghain ako ng Senate Bill No. 2368 para ma-update ang antiquated na espionage laws na nasa ilalim ng Commonwealth Act No. 616 at Revised Penal Code. As a legislator and a staunch advocate of national security, I recognize the urgent need to modernize and strengthen our laws to address emerging threats to our sovereignty and security. The call to expedite the passage of amendments to the Espionage Law is both timely and necessary in light of the evolving methods and technologies employed in espionage and other acts of sabotage. Sa kasalukuyan, may mga importanteng impormasyon at datos na hindi pa naisusumite sa Committee on National Defense and Security na kailangan namin na isaalang-alang ang mga ito bago ko iprisenta ang committee report sa plenaryo. It is imperative that we strike a balance between safeguarding national security and upholding the constitutional rights of our people. Rest assured, this effort is geared toward fortifying our defenses while maintaining transparency and accountability in governance. Kaisa ako na maipasa ito sa lalong madaling panahon. ________________ *The Commonwealth Act No. 616 was signed in 1941 and RPC took effect in 1932

