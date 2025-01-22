Deputy Minister Buti Manamela on CACH 2025 service

The Central Application Clearing House (CACH) is a government service that assists students who were unable to secure a place at Post-School Education and Training (PSET) institutions, those who did not apply during the previous year’s application cycle, and those who now qualify based on their Grade 12 results.

Key Dates for 2025

Sign-up for CACH service begins on 20 January 2025, allowing universities to complete their selection process. Applicants who have applied through the Central Application System (CAS) and did not receive offers from all the programme choices they applied for will have their information automatically loaded onto the CACH system.

This gives them the opportunity to be considered for available spaces at other institutions, both public and private. Applicants who did not apply through the CAS system can sign up on the CACH website at cach.cas.ac.za between 20 January and 31 March 2025.

How the Process Works

Universities and colleges with available spaces will access the CACH system from 27 January 2025 to match qualifying students with open spaces and extend offers.

Private institutions will also begin matching qualifying students from 27 January 2025 and may compete with public institutions for prospective students. Applicants should be aware that they may receive offers from private institutions as well.

Please note that CACH does not select students and does not guarantee space; it is the responsibility of institutions to make offers and the final selection.

Offer Acceptance

Prospective students will have two (2) days to accept or reject any offer made to them.

A maximum of three (3) offers will be extended to each student. If no decision is made after these offers, the student will be removed from the CACH database and will not be allowed to re-sign up for the service.

TVET Colleges will have completed their registration for the first trimester by the time the CACH service begins. As a result, TVET Colleges will consider students for admission in Trimester 2 and 3, and Semester 2 for the 2025 academic year.

We encourage all prospective students to respond to any offers made to them. It is entirely acceptable to reject an offer if it does not meet their needs or preferences.

CACH Satisfaction Survey

A CACH satisfaction survey will be conducted from 1 April to 30 April 2025 to assess students' experiences with the service. Your participation on the survey will help improve the quality of this service in the future.

Career Guidance

Learners who are unsure about what to study can contact Career Development Services at 086 999 0123 or SMS, send a Please Call Me and WhatsApp to 072 204 5056 for career advice.

Students who wish to improve their results can also enrol at CET’s for a 2nd chance programme.

We urge all prospective students to stay informed and take full advantage of the opportunities available through the CACH system.

For more information, please visit the CACH website at cach.cas.ac.za or call the CACH call-centre on 086 069 0722.

