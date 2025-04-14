President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes oversight visit to the Eastern Cape,15-16 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on 15 and 16 April 2025 undertake an oversight visit to the Eastern Cape Province where he will engage with the Provincial Executive Committee and receive a briefing on the Port of Ngqura.

The President’s programme will commence on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, with a briefing by the Transnet leadership on the port which is one of South Africa’s newest deep-water ports, designed for high-efficiency container handling and large vessels. It is also strategically aligned with the Coega Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and positioned as a key transshipment hub for Southern Africa.

During the visit, the President will receive an update on plans to improve operational efficiencies at the port and projects currently underway.

On Wednesday, 16 April 2025, the President and Cabinet will meet with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and his executive council to discuss conditions and opportunities in the province as part of strengthening intergovernmental cooperation, collaboration and consultation.

The national and provincial executives will discuss various approaches to improving service delivery at local government level.

The President’s visit will seek to tighten alignment between provincial priorities and those of the 7th Administration, in line with the joined-up development approach adopted by government in the District Development Model.

This visit will be the fifth engagement between the national executive and provincial governments following recent interactions between the President and the provincial governments of Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and Gauteng.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

