Direct air freight and FTA create UAE opportunity

Release date: 22/01/25

The return of daily Emirates flights to Adelaide in October last year unlocked a total weekly direct air freight capacity of nearly 200 tonnes between South Australia and the UAE.

Local producers of premium perishable items including The Yoghurt Shop have already taken full advantage of this additional capacity, which allows them to enter the Middle Eastern market quicker, cheaper and with fewer administrative burdens.

For products like yoghurt, with shelf-lives as short as 14-days, the direct air freight saves additional travel for the goods via Melbourne or other ports, which reduces the time spent on shelves by more than seven per cent.

The latest ABS trade statistics reveal the UAE has overtaken Singapore as a destination for South Australian products, with total exports to the country now worth $254 million to the South Australian economy each year.

Looking to capitalise on the recently signed Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and to help unlock opportunities for South Australian businesses, Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs is leading a delegation, which will meet with investors and businesses in key industries, including aviation, healthcare, agribusiness and technology.

The Minister’s delegation will attend key meetings in Dubai with Emirates, Leader Healthcare and ClimaGulf. It will then continue to India, meeting with important food and agriculture importers, as well as officials from tech, space and defence companies to pursue trade and investment opportunities for South Australia.

The Australia-UAE CEPA was signed in November 2024 following persistent work by the Albanese Labor Government and Federal Trade Minister Senator Don Farrell.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

While we’re buoyed by the recent expansion of air freight options direct into the Middle East, we know the job is far from over and we need to strike while the iron is hot.

That’s why I’m leading a delegation which departs this evening, to make sure that the state puts its best foot forward ahead of the bilateral Australia-UAE trade agreement coming into force later this year.

The UAE is an important partner for South Australia and connects us with the broader Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and Europe.

It’s therefore crucial that our Government continues to work closely with local businesses and with government and business officials in the UAE.

I congratulate and thank the Albanese Government and Minister Farrell for consistently working to improve market access with key partners like India and the UAE.

Attributable to Brandon Reynolds, COO, The Yoghurt Shop

At The Yoghurt Shop, we’re thrilled to be part of the growing opportunities presented by the Australia-UAE trade agreement.

The new direct air freight options and reduced trade barriers allow us to deliver our premium yoghurt to UAE consumers faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Our partnerships with Spinneys, Lulu, and Careem have been instrumental in introducing South Australian quality to the Middle East, and we’re excited to deepen these relationships.

We look forward to heading to Gulfood next month to further expand our presence in the UAE and the wider Middle East, showcasing not just our products but the best of South Australia’s food innovation.