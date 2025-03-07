Experienced prosecutor to head integrity watchdog

Release date: 07/03/25

A prosecutor who has worked within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for nearly 15 years has been appointed to head South Australia’s Office for Public Integrity.

Vanessa Burrows, who is currently working as the Acting OPI Director has been tasked to lead the body for the next three years, following an extensive recruitment process.

Ms Burrows has been working as Assistant Director of the OPI since 2022, and was appointed Acting Director earlier this year when the agency’s then-Director, Emma Townsend, took up the role of Independent Commissioner Against Corruption.

Prior to this, she spent nearly 15 years working with the ODPP, as Solicitor, Acting Senior Solicitor, Acting Senior Prosecutor and Prosecutor, where she worked on numerous complex and sensitive prosecutions of major indictable offences, including sex offences and matters involving causing death by dangerous driving.

The OPI is responsible for receiving and referring on complaints about public administration made against Government agencies, statutory authorities and public servants to the relevant anti-corruption bodies, as well as overseeing the investigation of complaints made against South Australia Police officers.

Ms Burrows commences in the role immediately.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Vanessa Burrows has proven herself to be an exceptional prosecutor and clearly understands how South Australia’s integrity bodies operate, with extensive experience in the Office for Public Integrity.

I am sure she will continue her strong track record as leader of the OPI and look forward to her contribution in the years to come.

I am confident that Ms Burrows’ appointment will support a strong and effective integrity system in South Australia.