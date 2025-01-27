Mangiamo Market Deli & Pizzeria Opens Its Doors to Celina Community

Soft Opening January 24th, 2025, with Grand Opening Celebration to Follow

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangiamo Market Deli & Pizzeria is delighted to announce its official opening on Friday, January 24th, 2025, bringing a “slice of Italy” to the Celina community. Located at 203 W. Pecan St., this family-owned establishment is spearheaded by Jason Algiere, who will oversee the daily operations and serve as the driving force behind Mangiamo’s vision. Jason, alongside his father Robert Algiere, has worked tirelessly to create a warm and welcoming space featuring handcrafted Italian cuisine, fresh deli selections, and a curated marketplace. A grand opening celebration is slated for late February or early March.“The journey to opening Mangiamo has been one of passion, perseverance, and community spirit,” said Jason Algiere. “After months of hard work transforming this space and perfecting our menu, I’m thrilled to welcome our neighbors to Mangiamo. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m excited to share a piece of my family’s Italian heritage with the Celina community.”Robert Algiere reflected on their shared vision:“Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, ‘I have a dream.’ Jason and I had a dream 2.5 years ago to create a place where we could share our family’s traditions with the people of Celina and Collin County. I’m so proud of Jason for leading this effort and building something truly special—a space where families can gather over great food and create lasting memories.”During the soft opening, guests can enjoy Mangiamo’s signature wood-fired pizzas, fresh deli selections including imported meats and cheeses, vibrant salads, and an Italian marketplace stocked with specialty goods. Housed in a beautifully restored retro gas station, Mangiamo combines nostalgic charm with culinary excellence.The Algiere family invites the community to experience Mangiamo during its soft opening phase and looks forward to sharing more details about their grand opening celebration later this winter. “We’re just getting started,” Jason added. “The best is yet to come.”inquiries:Email: mangiamocelina@gmail.comPhone: 469-202-3131

