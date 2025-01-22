Xceedance Partners with mea Platform to Advance Generative AI Capabilities for Insurance Organisations

Xceedance

The partnership will deliver scalable, AI-driven solutions for insurers, enhancing underwriting, claims workflows, and operational efficiency

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceedance , a global provider of insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with mea Platform , an innovator in generative AI solutions for insurance workflows. This collaboration is set to combine the deep domain expertise, global presence, and technology-agnostic approach of Xceedance with mea’s cutting-edge capabilities, empowering insurers with scalable, AI-driven solutions.The partnership positions Xceedance as a pivotal enabler of mea’s solutions, extending the platform's value across the entire insurance lifecycle. With experience serving 200+ insurance organisations worldwide and delivering 360-degree, technology-driven interventions, Xceedance will facilitate the accelerated adoption of mea’s generative AI solutions while enabling insurers to optimise underwriting and claims workflows and enhance overall operational efficiency.mea’s solutions harness generative AI to transform traditionally manual and time-intensive processes. By automatically extracting and analysing data from unstructured sources like emails, PDFs, and forms, the platform enables real-time submissions intake and triage, claims intake, enriched data sets, and actionable insights. Insurers benefit from faster turnaround times, improved underwriting accuracy, and enhanced decision-making, all while reducing operational inefficiencies.The collaboration is designed to maximise the benefits of mea Platform through the insurance-only focus and proven operations and technology expertise of Xceedance, enabling insurers to:— Simplify implementation with minimal disruption to existing workflows.— Optimise submissions and claims intake, submissions triage, and decision-making.— Improve risk assessment and underwriting accuracy while reducing turnaround times.— Drive business growth and innovation by unlocking the full potential of generative AI technologies.“At Xceedance, our mission is to help insurers innovate and grow by combining our deep industry knowledge with transformative technologies,” said Amit Tiwari, President – EMEA & APAC at Xceedance. “Partnering with mea Platform allows us to bring their generative AI capabilities to our extensive client base while ensuring seamless integration into customised operational workflows. Together, we’re driving meaningful impact across the entire insurance value chain.”“By partnering with Xceedance, we are gaining access to unparalleled market expertise and a network of trusted client relationships,” said Graeme Asquith, UK Managing Director at mea Platform. “The company’s ability to deliver tailored solutions and support adoption across geographies makes them the ideal partner to help insurers realise the full potential of our generative AI capabilities.”###About mea Platform:mea is a GenAI-powered global platform that simplifies insurance processes. Its intelligent platform automates essential activities, enabling insurers, brokers, and MGAs to focus on their competitive edge. Designed by insurance professionals, mea boosts productivity and protects combined ratios and margins by providing the right data in the right format at the right time. By making insurance processes more intuitive, mea reduces operating costs and increases revenue. Founded by a team of insurance veterans and tech experts, mea addresses industry challenges, allowing insurers, brokers, and MGAs to concentrate on business growth. For more information about mea platform, please visit meaplatform.com or contact hello@meaplatform.com.About Xceedance:Xceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world’s largest P&C insurance organisations. With 4000+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localised services and digital-first platforms. We empower 200+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com MEDIA CONTACT:

