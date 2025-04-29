Xceedance Partners with FurtherAI to Bring Advanced AI Assistants to Insurance Enterprises

Collaboration will accelerate the adoption of AI-driven automation across underwriting, compliance, and claims workflows

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceedance , a global provider of insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations, and data solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with FurtherAI , a fast-growing company developing AI Assistants purpose-built for commercial insurance. Together, the two firms will help insurers modernize their operations by combining cutting-edge technology with deep implementation expertise.This partnership is designed to accelerate the adoption of AI across the insurance value chain—especially for large enterprises where speed, accuracy, and scale are essential. FurtherAI’s AI Assistants automate manual work across submissions, policy reviews, audits, and more, while Xceedance brings the operational knowledge and global delivery model needed to implement these solutions effectively.“Great technology is only part of the equation,” said Aman Gour, CEO and Co-founder of FurtherAI. “What truly moves the needle is adoption at scale. That’s why this partnership with Xceedance is very powerful. We’re a fast-moving startup, and they bring the scale and expertise that large insurers trust. It’s a classic case of standing on the shoulders of giants—together, we’re making AI real for the industry.”FurtherAI’s AI Assistants are already delivering tangible results:‣ A leading MGA doubled underwriter productivity‣ A risk exchange cut policy review time by 20% while expanding audit coverage‣ A regional insurer accelerated policy comparisons by 95%, improving both speed and accuracyThe role of Xceedance will be to operationalize and scale these outcomes across its client base, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems and workflows. As part of this partnership, Xceedance has also made a strategic investment in FurtherAI—reinforcing its commitment to backing technology that drives innovation and operational excellence in insurance.“Smart use of AI has the potential to significantly reduce insurance carrier and MGA expense ratios. We’ve spent a lot of time working with our clients to identify gaps and opportunities and understand where AI can be applied quickly for great results,” said Arun Balakrishnan, CEO, Xceedance. “FurtherAI, with its ability to deliver effective and efficient AI Assistants for insurance workflows, fits our needs perfectly. We’re excited to partner with them on the next phase of their growth.”###About XceedanceXceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world’s largest P&C insurance organizations. With 4,000+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localized services and digital-first platforms. We empower 250+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd’s of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com About FurtherAIFurtherAI is a San Francisco-based AI company transforming the insurance industry through intelligent automation. Its advanced AI solutions streamline complex workflows by processing vast amounts of insurance data, navigating internal systems, and automating critical tasks such as submission intake, policy comparison, loss runs processing, and underwriting audits. By reducing manual effort, FurtherAI empowers insurers and MGAs to improve accuracy, efficiency, and decision-making at scale. FurtherAI meets the highest security and compliance standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and GDPR.Founded by AI and insurance experts with backgrounds at Microsoft, Apple, and leading insurance companies and insurtech startups, FurtherAI combines deep technical innovation with real-world industry expertise. Co-Founders Aman Gour and Sashank Gondola bring extensive experience in AI-driven workflow automation, while insurance veteran Ben Grosser has built and scaled underwriting models for top insurance firms. Together, its team is building AI-powered teammates that help insurers eliminate operational bottlenecks, enhance risk assessment, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit FurtherAI at https://www.furtherai.com/ MEDIA CONTACT:

