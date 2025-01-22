Clean and Sanitize Assistance Available for Los Angeles County Residents Impacted by the Wildfires

LOS ANGELES – If your home was damaged by the Los Angeles County Wildfires but you can live in it safely, FEMA may be able to provide up to $300 in one-time financial assistance to help with cleanup. This assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters and is in addition to other FEMA grants you may be eligible for. You may qualify for FEMA assistance if you meet the following criteria:

Your pre-disaster primary home must be in Los Angeles County.

Based on a FEMA inspection, your home has disaster damage; or if you are a renter, the inspection noted clean-up actions are needed or have already been done.

The damage is not covered by your insurance.

FEMA determines your disaster-damaged primary residence is safe to occupy.

If you have already cleaned up, save your receipts from any supplies, materials, or paid help.

To get Clean and Sanitize assistance, you must first register with FEMA. To apply, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, or apply in person at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To find a DRC near you, go to FEMA.gov/drc. The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 10, 2025.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.