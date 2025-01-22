President Cyril Ramaphosa: South Africa Night World Economic Forum

Address by President Cyril Ramaphosa during the South Africa Night World Economic Forum , 21 January 2025, Davos, Switzerland

Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana,

Chairperson of Exxaro, Mr Geoffrey Qhena,

Chairperson of Brand South Africa, Ms Ipeleng Selele,

Esteemed Guests,

Friends,

Good evening. It is an immense honour to welcome you to South Africa Night, a celebration of our nation’s vibrant culture and enduring spirit.

This is a momentous year for South Africa. We are the first African country to assume the Presidency of the G20.

Through South Africa’s G20 Presidency we will demonstrate our unwavering commitment to global solidarity, equality and sustainability.

Tonight, under the guiding principle of Ubuntu – the profound belief that ‘I am because we are’ – we are reminded of the interconnectedness of humanity.

It is this principle of Ubuntu that underpins South Africa’s leadership and vision for our G20 Presidency.

We recognise that no challenge and no triumph exists in isolation.

Whether addressing climate change, economic inequality or the pursuit of sustainable development, we are bound together by shared aspirations and mutual responsibilities.

South Africa is undergoing a fundamental transformation.

We have introduced bold economic reforms to overcome persistent challenges and unlock the vast potential of our country and its people.

These reforms have underpinned the country’s economic recovery in the wake of more than a decade of stagnant growth, state capture and the worst global pandemic in more than a century.

These reforms are laying a firm foundation for sustained and accelerated growth into the future.

It is this structural transformation that is sharpening South Africa’s competitive edge, boosting productivity and attracting investment.

The establishment of the Government of National Unity following the elections in May last year has demonstrated the commitment of leaders across the political spectrum to stability, progress and partnership.

While each party campaigned on different platforms, the Government of National Unity has agreed on a common programme to grow an inclusive economy, create jobs and build a capable state.

Surveys have shown that South Africans have confidence in the Government of National Unity to take the country forward. It has also contributed to a marked improvement in business and investor confidence.

Our journey as a nation has been one of resilience and renewal.

From the triumph of democracy 30 years ago to our ongoing pursuit of inclusive growth, South Africa has demonstrated that collaboration and determination can shape a brighter future.

It is this ethos we bring to the G20.

Our Presidency provides a platform to amplify voices that have often gone unheard.

It is an opportunity to advocate for solutions that prioritise the well-being of all, particularly the most vulnerable.

South Africa is well placed to play this role.

We have a tradition of dialogue and cooperation, of working together to overcome even the most intractable of problems.

As we confront the challenges of the present, social partners have been working together, in various forms and forums, to drive a programme of inclusive growth and transformation.

A concrete example of this is the strategic partnership between the South African government and business.

This collaboration focuses on innovative solutions to tackle critical issues such as energy security, infrastructure gaps, crime and corruption, and job creation.

South Africa Night is not just a celebration of our nation’s achievements but also a tribute to the partnerships that make global progress possible.

Tonight, as we enjoy the richness of South African culture let us also remember the values that unite us.

Ubuntu calls on us to see each other, to uplift one another and to act with compassion and purpose.

I invite each of you to join us in this journey.

Let us harness the opportunities before us to shape a world that is not only prosperous, but just and equitable.

Together, we can turn ambition into action and vision into reality.

Thank you for being part of this special evening.

May it inspire us all to move forward, united in our shared humanity and determination to build a better future.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza