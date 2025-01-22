CBL International Limited 獲邀接受 Nasdaq 訪問，探討對可持續燃料的願景

閱讀完整新聞稿，請瀏覽：https://cdn-banle-intl.react.hk/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/20121108/Press-Release_CBL-International-Limited-Chairman-Featured-on-Nasdaq-Amplify.pdf

吉隆坡, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banle Group（下稱「Banle」或「該集團」）之上市實體公司 CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) （下稱「該公司」或「CBL」）欣然宣佈，公司主席及行政總裁Teck Lim Chia先生最近現身 Nasdaq（納斯達克）的 Amplify Spotlight 節目接受獨家訪問。

訪問期間，Chia先生討論該公司採納 B24 生物燃料等可持續燃料，帶動 2024 年上半年度生物燃料的銷售額急升近 96%，與全球去碳化的努力保持一致。 他亦談及 CBL 在全球逾 60 個港口提供全面的補給燃料服務，並且擴展至歐洲及非洲等新市場。

投資者及利益相關者可點撃以下連結觀看整個訪問，藉此對 CBL 的營運和策略方向有更深入的見解：https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/cbl-international

欲了解更多資料，請聯絡：

CBL International Limited

電郵：investors@banle-intl.com

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Shelly Cheng 電話：(852) 2864 4857

Iris Au Yeung 電話：(852) 2114 4913

電郵：sprg_cbl@sprg.com.hk

