Almas Jiwani Foundation Joins the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda in Observing the 31st Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Almas Jiwani Foundation (AJF) is honored to join the High Commission of the Republic of Rwanda to Canada in the 31st Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda, which will take place on Monday, April 7, 2025, from 13:00 to 15:00 (E.T.) in Ottawa. The event, organized by His Excellency Prosper Higiro, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Canada, will serve as a solemn occasion to reflect on the victims of the genocide, their families, and the importance of promoting peace, justice, and reconciliation worldwide.

This commemoration is part of a broader international initiative following the adoption of United Nations General Assembly resolution A/RES/74/273 on April 20, 2020, which designated April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi. The resolution calls for global observance through meaningful activities that honor the memory of the victims and reinforce the international commitment to human rights.

"The 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi remains one of the darkest chapters in human history. Today, as we reflect on its devastating impact, we reaffirm our commitment to healing, unity, and ensuring that such atrocities never happen again. Through remembrance and education, we honor the strength of the Rwandan people and the universal principles of justice and human dignity," said His Excellency Prosper Higiro, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Canada.

"In remembering the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, we honor the lives lost and reaffirm our commitment to fostering a world rooted in peace, understanding, and respect for all. The Almas Jiwani Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote global harmony and ensure that the lessons of the past inspire a better future," said Almas Jiwani, President of the Almas Jiwani Foundation.

Ms. Almas Jiwani, President of the Almas Jiwani Foundation, is privileged to take part in this significant event and stands alongside the international community in remembering the victims and ensuring that the lessons of the genocide are never forgotten. This underscores AJF's steadfast commitment to the promotion of human dignity, peace, and global solidarity. The Foundation continues to work toward creating a world where such tragedies are never repeated, fostering understanding and reconciliation among communities worldwide.

Media Contacts

Rwanda High Commission

Igor Ngabo

Email: ambaottawa@minaffet.gov.rw

Almas Jiwani Foundation

Jason Dupuis

Vice President, Communications

Email: communications@almasjiwanifoundation.org

info@almasjiwanifoundation.org

www.almasjiwanifoundation.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.