Governor Newsom meets with NASA JPL workers, small business owners impacted by firestorm

LOS ANGELES – Continuing to have an eye toward recovery and rebuilding, Governor Gavin Newsom today met with workers and small business owners impacted by the devastating Los Angeles firestorm to hear their stories and highlight the state’s work to help communities rebuild. 

The Governor visited NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in La Cañada Flintridge for a conversation with employees impacted by the Eaton Fire. Hundreds of JPL employees lost their homes, with over 100 more likely to be displaced due to damage to their homes. Joined by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger, Governor Newsom talked with the employees about rebuilding efforts, as well as concerns about home insurance.

As the largest employer of those impacted by the Eaton Fire, JPL started a disaster relief fund to help employees, which has already raised over $2 million. JPL manages the Deep Space Network, a global web of antennas that communicate with spacecraft. The NASA facility has partnered with CAL FIRE to use soil moisture sensors to support the state’s fire management and prevention efforts. JPL also helped California launch pollution-tracking satellites last year and partners with the state on drought monitoring.

Governor Newsom also visited with small business owners Kevin Hockin and Rosanna Kvernmo. They started Side Pie as a pizza pop-up during the middle of the pandemic. After it went viral, they expanded into a brick-and-mortar shop in Altadena in 2021. They received news while at Disneyland with their daughter that they had lost their restaurant and that their home suffered extensive smoke damage. Kevin and Rosanna plan on rebuilding when safe to do so.

