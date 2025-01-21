Credit: NIST The Open Industrial Digital Ecosystem Summit is an annual event bringing together thought leaders, experts, practitioners, developers, and users of standards for data semantics. The event is co-hosted by the Systems Integration Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Open Applications Group, Inc. (OAGi), leaders in the data semantics research and development. The objective of the event is to identify and discuss new requirements and advancements in methods, tools, and use cases related to data standards including data schema, ontology, and other related technologies important to save costs, increase productivity, and improve interoperability in enterprise integration projects. This year's theme is standards and AI. The event features presentations and workshops from organizations such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, ManTech, and other biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

