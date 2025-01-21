Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,345 in the last 365 days.

Open Industrial Digital Ecosystem Summit

2025 OIDE Summit Event Visual

Credit: NIST

The Open Industrial Digital Ecosystem Summit is an annual event bringing together thought leaders, experts, practitioners, developers, and users of standards for data semantics. The event is co-hosted by the Systems Integration Division of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the Open Applications Group, Inc. (OAGi), leaders in the data semantics research and development. The objective of the event is to identify and discuss new requirements and advancements in methods, tools, and use cases related to data standards including data schema, ontology, and other related technologies important to save costs, increase productivity, and improve interoperability in enterprise integration projects. This year's theme is standards and AI. The event features presentations and workshops from organizations such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, ManTech, and other biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Open Industrial Digital Ecosystem Summit

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more