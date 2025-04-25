Submit Release
MBE &amp; QIF Summit 2025

2025 MBE & QIF Summit

Credit: DMSC

The 2025 MBE Summit was hosted at MxD headquarters in Chicago, IL, April 15 - 18. NIST's Rosemary Astheimer organized technical content in conjunction with the Digital Metrology Standards Consortium.  The event emphasized the exchange of data throughout the enterprise using a Model-Based Definition on all aspects of the product lifecycle from design, manufacturing, quality assurance, and sustainment of products, where a digital 3D model acts as the authoritative source of information. Medical, aerospace, defense, electronics, automotive, industrial equipment, and product development industries attended this annual event from small to large organizations.

Presentations can be downloaded from the event's agenda page if you could not attend the event.

2025 MBE & QIF Summit Agenda

MBE &amp; QIF Summit 2025

