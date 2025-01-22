PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 Tulfo wants to reinstate ban for new PH domestic workers to Kuwait Senate Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Raffy Tulfo has renewed his call for a deployment ban of new Filipino household service providers or kasambahays to Kuwait following recent killings of Pinoy domestic workers in said country. The victims include Dafnie Nacalaban. During a Senate hearing on Tuesday Jan. 21, Tulfo also stated that he receives an average of 150 complaints from OFWs from different parts of the world who were either abused, maltreated or not properly compensated by their foreign employers. He said that Filipino domestic workers are generally hardworking and the problems normally stem from problematic and abusive employers, who he believes were not screened properly. "Continuing the deployment of new Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait without fixing the current system is like sending our workers to the lion's den," he said. Tulfo said the Philippine government must reinstate said ban until it managed to coordinate and sit down with Kuwaiti officials to discuss additional requirements for foreign employers before hiring Filipinos. He stressed that these must include, among others, evaluation of mental functions through a neuro-psychiatric exam, on top of submission of police clearance and proof of financial capacity to pay workers. Tulfo also underscored the need for a spot inspection of the employer's household before sending out OFWs in Kuwait. Foreign employers must also be required to attend seminars introducing them with Filipino culture. Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac admitted that spot inspection currently only applies to Filipinos employed in Singapore, stressing that this spot inspection system must be coordinated to the specific foreign country like Kuwait in order to be implemented. "You want our workers, then this is what you need to do. Kapag hindi nakipagcoordinate sa atin ang Kuwait, then we must totally stop deployment of domestic workers in their country," said he. Cacdac, for his part, vowed to make necessary actions upon Tulfo's recommendation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.