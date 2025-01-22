PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 22, 2025 Sen. Robin Pushes Bill Providing Protection to Balik-Islam Community Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Tuesday night sought Senate support for a bill providing protection for the balik-Islam community by giving them representation in the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF). In his sponsorship speech for Senate Bill 2819, Padilla noted there are many balik-Islam Muslims like him, who need protection from so-called "blind leaders" who he said propagate false teachings. "Ang totoo po, napakaraming balik Islam ang napapahamak dahil sa mapanlinlang na katuruan (Many balik-Islam Muslims are misguided because of such wrong teachings)," he said. "Our goal is for balik-Islam to be represented in the commission to ensure that their welfare and needs are being heard and addressed," he added. Padilla noted many in the balik-Islam community are overseas Filipino workers. Under Padilla's bill, the balik-Islam community will have a representative in the NCMF, to help them adjust to their lives based on Islam's teachings. The current NCMF law - Republic Act 9997, passed in 2009 - allows for nine full-time members. These include one commissioner each representing the women, youth and Ulama sectors. "Muli po, ang aking dasal ay ito ay inyong matingnan mapagaralan sapagka't kadalasan ang nagagamit po ng terorista ay ang mga balik Islam. Kailangang kailangan po ito upang masigurado po natin na ang mga katuruan na dumadapo at napagaaralan ng mga balik Islam ay tunay na Islam (Again, I pray that my fellow senators study and support this because many balik-Islam Muslims are victimized by terrorists. We must make sure they are not misled by their false teachings)," said Padilla. Sen. Robin, Isinulong ang Panukalang Magbibigay Proteksyon sa Balik-Islam Isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes ng gabi ang panukalang batas na magbibigay ng proteksyon sa mga balik-Islam sa pamamagitan ng representasyon sa National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF). Sa kanyang sponsorship speech para sa Senate Bill 2819, iginiit niya na patuloy ang pagdami ng mga nagbabalik-loob sa Islam tulad niya, at kailangan nila ng proteksyon sa mga "blind leaders" na nagbibigay ng maling katuruan. "Ang totoo po, napakaraming balik Islam ang napapahamak dahil sa mapanlinlang na katuruan," aniya. "Our goal is for balik-Islam to be represented in the commission to ensure that their welfare and needs are being heard and addressed," dagdag niya. Kadalasan, ang mga balik-Islam ay mga overseas Filipino workers, ayon sa mambabatas. Sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas ni Padilla, magkakaroon ng representasyon ang mga balik-Islam sa NCMF, para tulungan silang mag-adjust sa pamumuhay base sa katuruan ng kanilang pananampalataya. Ayon sa kasalukuyang NCMF law - Republic Act 9997, na ipinasa noong 2009 - may siyam na full-time members ang NCMF na Muslim Filipino. Kabilang dito ang tig-isang commissioner mula sa kababaihan, kabataan at Ulama. "Muli po, ang aking dasal ay ito ay inyong matingnan mapagaralan sapagka't kadalasan ang nagagamit po ng terorista ay ang mga balik Islam. Kailangang kailangan po ito upang masigurado po natin na ang mga katuruan na dumadapo at napagaaralan ng mga balik Islam ay tunay na Islam," ani Padilla.

