Wimmer Solutions and Microsoft Collaborate to Enable Businesses Drive Agentic AI Transformation with Microsoft Copilot

Wimmer Solutions empowers clients to solve business problems using Microsoft Copilot, generative artificial intelligence (AI), and agentic AI technologies.

Combining Microsoft Copilot’s potential and Wimmer Solutions’ expertise will enable businesses to discover new ways of working, enhance efficiencies, and drive business growth through innovation.” — Matt Sauri, Wimmer Solutions Founder and CEO

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wimmer Solutions, a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI, launches a new practice focused on empowering clients to use Microsoft Copilot, generative artificial intelligence (AI), and agentic AI technologies to solve critical business problems.Driving Innovation through Partnership for 20 YearsMatt Sauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wimmer Solutions, stated, “Our partnership with Microsoft for the past twenty years is evolving to help clients integrate AI at scale, driving reinvention across their operations. The combination of Microsoft Copilot’s potential and Wimmer Solutions’ expertise will enable businesses to discover new ways of working, enhance efficiencies, and drive business growth through innovation.”The new practice will provide organizations with a unified experience in adopting and using Copilot across key business functions, such as sales, marketing, IT, finance, and more. The collaboration will focus on developing Copilot agents that can integrate with an organization’s existing tools, easing adoption, reducing costs, improving efficiencies, and driving growth.Delivering Business Value and Growth Through Agentic AIWimmer Solutions has already created customized copilot agents to streamline workflows in various industries including marketing, finance, manufacturing, supply chain, retail, and healthcare. Our Microsoft Copilot-focused experts join others across the globe in delivering solutions that leverage Modern Data Power Platform Development , and Development Operations.Josh Brown, Director of Global Delivery, stated, “Our teams are extending the power of technologies like Large Language Models, machine learning, and advanced automation beyond the IT department with Microsoft Copilot. Creating easy to use chat bot interfaces has allowed us to collaborate with our clients in critical business units, sales, finance, and marketing. It has been great to see these solutions solve real-world problems and drive savings across their businesses.”Through the practice, clients will have access to Copilot focused engineers and workshops that will accelerate their ability to adopt the technology. For example, in one workshop Wimmer’s engineers developed a Marketing Copilot that allowed managers to rapidly generate website wireframes from their own written feedback. This tool dramatically reduced the team’s need for graphic design support and made it easier to publish website updates.About Wimmer SolutionsWimmer Solutions is a global technology and managed services company that helps leading organizations optimize operations and accelerate revenue growth with a suite of technology and talent solutions.About MicrosoftMicrosoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) develops AI-powered platforms and tools designed to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of its customers. The company is dedicated to making AI widely accessible and doing so responsibly, with the mission of empowering every individual and organization worldwide to achieve more.

Case Study: How Wimmer Solutions Improved Customer Experienced with Microsoft Copilot

