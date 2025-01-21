Montana State Auditor James Brown Joins Key National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Committees to Shape Industry Standards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Selected committees focus on innovation, cybersecurity, and the needs of Native communities

Helena, Montana—James Brown, the Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, has been appointed to the following national committees by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for 2025:

Property and Casualty Insurance (c) Committee:

Focuses on developing and recommending policy standards to enhance regulatory practices that protect consumers.

Innovation, Cybersecurity, and Technology (h) Committee:

Addresses the integration of cutting-edge technology and cybersecurity measures in the insurance sector.

NAIC/American Indian and Alaska Native Liaison Committee:

Works on fostering relationships and addressing the unique needs of Native communities in insurance practices.

The NAIC sets standards and provides regulatory support for the insurance industry across the United States.

“I am excited about these selections and the opportunity to collaborate with fellow commissioners on these critical topics,” Commissioner Brown stated. “These committees substantially impact the oversight of the insurance industry and areas affecting Montanans.”

Through this engagement, Commissioner Brown aims to enhance consumer protections and promote innovative insurance solutions tailored to our state’s needs.

For inquiries, contact David Sanders, CSI Communications, at 406.444.3778 or dsanders@mt.gov.

The Montana State Auditor, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, regulates the insurance and securities industries in Montana. The State Auditor is also an ex officio member of the Montana Board of Land Commissioners. James Brown was elected State Auditor in 2024.

###