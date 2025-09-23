State Office Denies $21.6 Million In Unjustified Insurance Increases

Nick Chrestenson | Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News)



September 17, 2025

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) – Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, the Montana Auditor’s Office, also known as the “CSI”, protected tens of thousands of Montanans from unwarranted insurance premium increases by carefully reviewing and, in turn, denying unsupported insurance rate filings. During this year-long period, the CSI Insurance Rates Bureau reviewed and closed 3,551 rate filings.

“One of the most important responsibilities of my office is to protect Montana consumers from unfair or unwarranted rate increases,” Montana State Auditor James Brown said. “I want to applaud the work of the outstanding and dedicated professionals in our Rates Bureau. This Bureau processes and reviews thousands of insurance rate proposals every year with an eye toward making sure any rate changes are legal, justified, and actuarially sound.”

According to Brown, Montana’s hard-working families and businesses owners were saved millions in proposed rate hikes. Specifically, Brown denied some $21.6 million in proposed insurance rate increases. At least 77,314 Montana policyholders benefited from these blocked rate hikes.

Brown’s Number One Goal is to Protect Montana Consumers

“Montanans should know that my office is doing its best to protect Montana consumers in keeping with what I pledged to do upon being sworn into this important position,” Brown said. “My office will continue to block unjustified rate increases and fight for common-sense reforms to make insurance more accessible and affordable to my fellow Montanans.”

The agency reviews proposed insurance rate increases based on state law that prohibits rates from being excessive, inadequate, unjustified, or unfairly discriminatory.

“Rate review criteria include ensuring rates are not unreasonably high or low for the benefits provided, are supported by sufficient documentation to justify increases, and do not lead to unfair discrimination among policyholders,” Brown said. “The CSI also assesses compliance with state and federal network adequacy laws and handles consumer complaints related to these rates.”

On October 1, 2025, Brown will provide a comprehensive report to the Legislature and the public detailing the agency’s operations during fiscal year 2025. Brown will report that the agency, operating on a taxpayer-friendly budget of $11 million, collected $155 million in revenue for the state’s general fund in the fiscal year 2025.

