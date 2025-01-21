Governor Josh Stein Spends Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend in Western North Carolina Volunteering with Local Organizations

NORTH CAROLINA, January 21 - Over the weekend, Governor Josh Stein traveled to western North Carolina for a weekend of service in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy of service. The weekend culminated Tuesday with Governor Stein welcoming his entire Cabinet out west, where each Secretary completed a service project in 12 different counties across the region.

"Western North Carolina will need help for the long haul, and it's going to take hard work from all of us to get the job done,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This weekend, I was proud to see North Carolinians come together to give their time, energy, and money toward helping their neighbors recover and rebuild – I cannot thank them enough, and Anna and I were honored to participate.”

On Saturday, Governor Stein attended and provided remarks at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Association of Asheville and Buncombe County’s 44th Annual Commemoration and Prayer Breakfast. His message highlighted how Dr. King’s life of service calls each of us to do our part and to make a difference.

Throughout the weekend and today, Governor Stein volunteered in Buncombe, Henderson, and Mitchell Counties with Hearts with Hands in Swannanoa to sort clothing, St. James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville to bag food for families, and Baptist on Mission in Spruce Pine to rebuild homes.

Today, all 13 members of the Governor’s Cabinet fanned out across Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, and Watauga Counties to complete service projects.

On his first day in office, Governor Stein directed the North Carolina Office of State Human Resources to authorize an additional 16 hours of Community Service Leave for state employees to volunteer for organized storm-related efforts. Volunteer opportunities in western North Carolina can be found here.