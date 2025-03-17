Dr. Susan Augustine Introduces New Children’s Book: 'Where Do You Live? Little Max Learns Another Big Idea'

book cover

Where Do You Live? Little Max Learns Another Big Idea Inspiring Kids to Explore Their World Through Storytelling

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Susan Augustine, an esteemed educator and advocate for childhood learning, proudly announces the release of her latest children's book, Where Do You Live? Little Max Learns Another Big Idea . This engaging story blends adventure, education, and creativity to help young readers grasp essential concepts about geography and the importance of knowing where they live.About the BookIn this charming tale, five-year-old Max begins a learning journey with his twelve-year-old cousin, Abraham. Through engaging strategies and relatable lessons, Max learns his address and understands how his city, state, country, and continent fit together. Along the way, Max encounters a surprise—his hero, Captain Love Star—making the learning experience unforgettable.About the AuthorDr. Susan Augustine has spent over 35 years teaching children with learning disabilities across all grades and training educators in the United States and Singapore. Her extensive experience and passion for education have inspired her to write books that address foundational learning gaps in today’s children.Her previous works include The Hungry Brain’s Nutrition Cognition Connection and What’s My Job? Little Max Learns a Big Idea.Why This Book MattersDr. Augustine was inspired to write Where Do You Live? after noticing that many children today lack basic knowledge about geography and memorization skills—concepts that were once commonly taught. She explains:"In my 35 years of teaching, I have found that most children do not know their address or understand the difference between a state, country, or continent. We live in a global economy and a changing world, yet geography is often overlooked. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers have a crucial role in helping children connect to the world around them. Learning geography also builds cognitive skills, including memory."According to a National Geographic survey, less than half of students study geography before graduating high school, leaving many unable to identify key locations on a map. Where Do You Live? offers a fun, practical way to close that gap.A Message to ReadersDr. Augustine’s book encourages parents, teachers, and caregivers to equip children with the knowledge and confidence they need to navigate their world safely and effectively. With engaging storytelling and memorable lessons, the book aims to make geography a joyful and meaningful experience for children and families.For more information, visit Dr. Susan Augustine’s website: www.drsueaugustine.com

