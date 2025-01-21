CONSTELLATION AND BOSCHETTI WELCOME LUXURY FURNITURE BRAND ENNE TO CORAL GABLES

Luxury furniture retailer with presence in 19 countries anchors new prestigious location amid Coral Gables design-centric retail and professional hub

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constellation Group , a Miami-based commercial real estate investment and development firm, along with The Boschetti Group , announced the strategic leasing of approximately 6,000 square feet of prime ground-floor retail space to ENNE, an internationally renowned luxury furniture brand, at its Class A+ boutique office and retail project at 4225 Ponce de Leon Blvd in South Florida's renowned “City Beautiful.”"Welcoming ENNE to 4225 Ponce aligns perfectly with our vision for this property and our long-term investment in Coral Gables," said Eduardo Otaola, managing principal at Constellation Group. "Their presence adds to the vibrant mix of premium retailers and businesses that make this area such a distinctive destination while enriching the street appeal and walkability."ENNE, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Ankara, Turkey, brings a rich international design heritage to Coral Gables. With showrooms spanning 19 countries, the brand is known for its unique approach to furniture design that blends craftsmanship, industrial innovation, and poetic simplicity.The showroom will be strategically positioned at the Ponce de Leon Boulevard entrance, directly across from Nordstrom at Merrick Park. This prime location offers exceptional visibility and access to discerning customers from Coral Gables, Pinecrest, and Coconut Grove. The brand's commitment to creating extraordinary objects that balance flawless functionality with natural beauty makes them an ideal addition to 4225 Ponce's curated retail experience. Colliers Executive Vice President Jonathan Carter and Vice President Pablo Camposano represented the landlord, Constellation Group, in the transaction. “Constellation Group has strategically leveraged Merrick Park's reputation as a distinguished destination that attracts sophisticated luxury brands,” said Camposano. “With ENNE's showroom currently based in the Design District, 4225 Ponce joins the brand’s esteemed roster of furniture and design offerings that spans 19 countries, contributing to the neighborhood’s role as a leading hub for refined innovation and style.”Set for completion in the third quarter of 2025, 4225 Ponce will redefine boutique office space by fusing luxury and functionality in the vibrant Coral Gables entertainment district. Designed by the acclaimed Arquitectonica, the eight-story, Class A office building boasts a range of best-in-class amenities, including private terraces, a covered paseo with valet service, rooftop amenities, and ground-level retail. The building will offer unparalleled convenience and modernity, featuring state-of-the-art features such as hurricane-impact glazing, electric car charging stations, a bike room, and 13-foot clear ceiling heights. The presence of dedicated office elevators, on-site parking, and easy access to public transit adds to its convenience and appeal. Just steps away from the Shops at Merrick Park, this architectural gem will effortlessly blend into the vibrant urban landscape of Coral Gables, surrounded by arts, culture, wellness amenities, and a bustling dining scene.The property enjoys a coveted address within a dynamic hub that combines business, leisure, and lifestyle. Merrick Park attracts over 100,000 visitors monthly with its flagship retailers Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom, more than 100 retailers, and an array of dining options. Coral Gables, renowned for its walkable streets, multinational corporations, and academic institutions, enhances the property’s appeal with its vibrant economy and exceptional quality of life. With effortless access to major South Florida highways, 4225 Ponce is positioned to cater to discerning tenants seeking an elevated environment amidst a thriving community.For more information on this exciting development, visit www.4225ponce.com , or visit www.groupconstellation.com for further information on Constellation Group.###ABOUT CONSTELLATION GROUPConstellation Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development firm with extensive experience developing, financing, and marketing commercial and residential projects in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the Southern United States. Constellation Group partners with renowned Architecture and Design firms to create best-in-class luxury live/work/play experiences that set new standards through elevated design and construction. Visit groupconstellation.com for more information.ABOUT COLLIERSColliers is a leading global diversified professional services company, specializing in commercial real estate services, engineering consultancy and investment management. With operations in 70 countries, our 22,000 enterprising professionals provide exceptional service and expert advice to clients. For nearly 30 years, our experienced leadership – with substantial inside ownership – has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual investment returns for shareholders. With annual revenues exceeding $4.5 billion and $99 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property, infrastructure and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, investors and people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

