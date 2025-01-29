Kin Szeto Releases My Testimonies of His Amazing Grace: Stories of Faith, Deliverance & God’s Unchanging Mercy

"A Journey of Faith, Deliverance, and God’s Unchanging Love"

CUNY, MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kin Szeto, a retired Coast Guard veteran, certified EMF consultant, and born-again believer in Jesus Christ, announces the release of his inspirational book, My Testimonies of His Amazing Grace . This compelling collection of 13 real-life testimonies demonstrates God’s faithfulness, grace, and mercy, offering readers profound encouragement and hope.In My Testimonies of His Amazing Grace, Szeto shares a lifetime of miraculous encounters with God, detailing how divine intervention repeatedly delivered him and his loved ones from danger and crisis. Each vignette testifies to the transformative power of faith, from near-death experiences to financial breakthroughs, healing, and supernatural recoveries. These heartfelt stories are designed to inspire and encourage anyone seeking evidence of God’s goodness.“I wrote this book to share the amazing miracles God has done in my life and my family’s life,” said Szeto. “Even though most of my relatives did not initially receive Jesus, I wanted another way to testify about His grace—to my family, to those who speak Chinese as their first language, and to anyone willing to listen.”To reach a broader audience, My Testimonies of His Amazing Grace is written in both English and Chinese, bridging cultures and languages to share the gospel message.Kin Szeto is a retired Coast Guard veteran with 28 years of service, including deployments to Saipan, Guam, Japan, Alaska, Hawaii, and Washington, D.C. As a certified EMF consultant, he provides professional guidance on electromagnetic field safety. Szeto holds a master’s degree in Quality Systems Management and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics. Since discovering his faith, Szeto has dedicated his life to sharing the gospel and helping others experience the love and grace of God. He resides in Maryland.YouTube: @HisGloryGuitarUkulele6281Szeto’s testimonies span pivotal moments in his life, including:• A near-drowning experience at 19, prompting a promise to glorify God.• Miraculous deliverance from a severe car crash.• Financial breakthroughs and supernatural recoveries.• Life before and after salvation, detailing his transformation from confusion, anger, and depression to peace, clarity, and joy.Through heartfelt storytelling, Szeto illustrates the power of prayer, repentance, and worship, offering readers practical insights for applying Psalm 91, interceding for others, and trusting God in all circumstances.A Journey of Faith and TransformationBefore finding Christ, Szeto followed ancestral worship, Buddhist, and Confucian practices, yet struggled with spiritual emptiness and life crises. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 led him to seek spiritual truth, ultimately finding salvation through online teachings and prayers. His journey from spiritual confusion to profound faith offers a roadmap for anyone seeking God’s grace and direction.Primary MessageSzeto’s book is a heartfelt reminder that God’s love and mercy are accessible to all. Readers are invited to reflect on their faith journey, finding hope and encouragement through stories that show:• God’s deliverance in times of crisis.• The power of prayer, faith, and repentance.• A life transformed by embracing Jesus Christ as Savior.My Testimonies of His Amazing Grace is now available for purchase. Let these inspiring stories of faith minister to you and remind you of God’s unchanging love and faithfulness.For more information, visit www.emf-help.com “If God did it once, He will do it again.” Allow these testimonies to inspire you and strengthen your faith.

My Testimonies of His Amazing Grace When God Shows Up by Kin Szeto

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.