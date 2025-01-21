Engagement Opportunities for Outdoor Aquatic Center Renovations

We invite you to share your input on the upcoming renovations to the Outdoor Aquatic Center! These changes were approved by the City Commission at their meeting on August 13 and fall within the scope defined in that vote.

The renovation will focus on the following key areas:

Preserving the existing 50-meter lap and diving pool , while replacing the zero-depth entry shallow pool.

, while replacing the zero-depth entry shallow pool. Replacing the pool deck and the below-deck pool piping.

and the below-deck pool piping. Selective demolition and replacement of deteriorated sections of the pool basin structure.

of deteriorated sections of the pool basin structure. Replacing the large water slide.

In this phase of community engagement, our team is only seeking feedback on the preferred orientation and shape of the shallow pool, as well as which play amenities should be prioritized.

Our City team will be available to gather your input at the Indoor Aquatic Center, 4706 Overland Drive, during the following times:

Thursday, January 23 from 8 a.m. to noon and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

from 8 a.m. to noon and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At these events, we will present two concepts for the orientation and shape of the shallow pool. We’ll also showcase a list of potential amenities, such as a toddler slide, in-water benches, water volleyball, and more.

If you’re unable to attend in person, you can still share your feedback by completing our short online survey. The survey will close on Monday, January 27, at 8 a.m..

This is just the beginning of our community engagement efforts for this project! We’ll continue to reach out for input through e-newsletters, social media, and in-person events as the project evolves.

To stay up to date, sign up for our e-newsletter here. We’ll use it to share updates on future engagements, surveys, and project developments.