Loc8NearMe Directory Reaches 4 Million Businesses on its 8th Birthday

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loc8NearMe , a local business directory and search platform, announces two major achievements. As the platform celebrates its eighth anniversary, it has also reached a new record of 4 million business profiles across the United States and Canada.Since its launch in 2016, Loc8NearMe has grown into a reliable resource for finding local businesses, from convenience stores to auto repair shops. The platform features thousands of local business profiles and more than 2,100 retail brands (such as Walmart, Dollar General, Shell, Metro by T-Mobile), providing essential information like hours, locations, phone numbers, photos, and customer reviews."Looking back, we never imagined we'd grow this big," says Elijah Puzhakov, Chief Communications Officer at Loc8NearMe. "We just wanted to create a valuable resource for people searching for local stores and services. Seeing thousands of people rely on our platform today is truly inspiring."The team at Loc8NearMe updates and verifies the platform's data regularly, ensuring users have up-to-date information about businesses in their neighborhood. In addition, the website runs a blog where qualified writers share updates on grocery and retail market news and trends. “Our website features one of the largest and most up-to-date business databases in North America, making it rare to find a business that isn’t listed,” Elijah states. "From a small town with only one gas station in rural Iowa to metro areas like NYC or LA, we help business owners connect with new customers."However, if you can't find your business on Loc8NearMe, it only takes a few minutes to add it. Creating a listing is free and gives you instant access to our growing community of users searching for local services. Your business profile will become more visible in search engines, and you can start building your reputation through verified customer reviews. We're passionate about helping business owners thrive and connect with people in their community. Add your business to Loc8NearMe by visiting https://www.loc8nearme.com/addbusiness.php About Loc8NearMeLoc8NearMe is a comprehensive local business directory that helps people find products and services in their area. As one of the most reliable search platforms in North America, it provides free access to detailed information about millions of businesses across the United States and Canada. Our extensive database includes verified operating hours, addresses, phone numbers, photos, and user reviews. These reviews offer valuable insights into each business's reputation and performance, helping users make informed decisions. Loc8NearMe makes it simple to search for local businesses by category, serving as a trusted resource for both consumers and business owners.

