Monolithic Power Systems to Host 2025 Investor / Analyst Day on March 20, 2025

Kirkland, Washington, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, will host its 2025 Analyst Day from 9 am to 12 pm (PT) on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at its office in San Jose, California.

The event will include presentations from members of MPS’s management team, followed by a question-and-answer session. To RSVP for the event, please email MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com.

The event will be webcast live at MPS’s Investor Relations page under Events & Presentations. A replay of the event along with presentation materials will be available on MPS’s Investor Relations page under Events & Presentations.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life and create a sustainable future. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Bernie Blegen Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. 408-826-0777 MPSInvestor.Relations@monolithicpower.com

