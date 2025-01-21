New Book Unbroken Life Shares a Powerful Journey of Resilience, Recovery, and Redemption

Book cover Author image

Every setback, every fall, became an opportunity to rise again” — Janine Green

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unbroken Life: Escape from Abuse & Triumph Over Addiction by Janine Green is a deeply moving and inspiring true story that reveals the unrelenting strength of the human spirit. This powerful memoir-turned-guide offers readers a raw and honest glimpse into one woman’s fight to overcome the harrowing cycles of abuse, addiction, and self-doubt to create a new life filled with hope and healing.At its heart, Unbroken Life is the story of Molly, a woman who starts her life in a small rural town but finds herself trapped in toxic relationships, battling addiction, and navigating the trauma of abandonment. Through Molly’s journey, readers will witness the struggles of a mother fighting for her children, a survivor breaking free from the bonds of trauma, and a person determined to rebuild her identity piece by piece."Every setback, every fall, became an opportunity to rise again. Molly’s story is proof that healing is possible for anyone willing to take the first step," said Janine Green, the author.Key Themes from Unbroken Life• Breaking Free from Abuse: Molly’s courage to escape abusive relationships, despite overwhelming fear, is a testament to the power of self-preservation.• The Journey Through Addiction: Molly’s raw and unflinching account of her struggles with addiction serves as a beacon of hope for those on their own recovery journey.• Resilience in the Face of Trauma: The book explores the psychological grip of trauma bonding and the steps Molly took to reclaim her life.• The Power of Forgiveness: Molly’s ability to forgive herself and others is a central theme, showing readers how to find peace in the aftermath of pain.Praise for Unbroken LifeEarly readers of Unbroken Life have called it “a heartbreaking yet empowering masterpiece” and “a must-read for anyone who has ever felt trapped by their circumstances.” Molly’s story resonates with readers from all walks of life, offering a message of hope and healing that feels universally relevant.Why Unbroken Life MattersIn a world where discussions of abuse and addiction often carry stigma, Unbroken Life breaks the silence with courage and authenticity. It’s a story that not only empowers survivors but also educates readers about the realities of trauma and recovery. Molly’s resilience demonstrates that no matter how broken a life may seem, healing and redemption are always possible.AvailabilityUnbroken Life: Escape from Abuse & Triumph Over Addiction is available now in Formats: Paperback, eBook, Hardcover through Retailers: Amazon Barnes & Noble , and independent bookstores worldwide.For more information, visit the official website: https://janinesbooks.com/ About the AuthorJanine Green is a passionate storyteller dedicated to sharing stories of resilience and transformation. Through Unbroken Life, she seeks to inspire readers to confront their own challenges and discover the power of hope and healing.For interviews, book signings, or further inquiries, please contact:Jake Robertsjakeroberts@boundlessbookpublishers.com+1 (442) 446-1656Unbroken Life: Because Every Scar Tells a Story of StrengthGet your copy today at https://janinesbooks.com/ and take the first step toward healing.

