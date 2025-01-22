Archetype Forms Launches Online Store Offering Modern and Mid-Century Modern Furniture Across Canada and the USA

Archetype Forms Icon Simple Logo Image of Le Corbusier LC4 Chaise Longue Chaise Lounge in Black Image of Hans Wegner Flag Halyard Chair in Black

Archetype Forms launches a new online store, offering premium modern and mid-century furniture across Canada and the USA with customizable designs.

We honour visionary designers of the last century. Our furniture pays homage to their iconic creations, reimagining timeless pieces with advanced craftsmanship, premium materials and customization.” — Archetype Forms

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archetype Forms, a premier modern and mid-century modern furniture store in Canada, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, delivering high-quality modern and mid-century modern furniture to customers throughout Canada and the USA. With a commitment to exceptional design and craftsmanship, Archetype Forms aims to become the go-to destination for discerning customers seeking iconic furniture pieces.

The newly launched online store features an extensive collection of furniture, including sofas and loveseats, lounge chairs, armchairs, dining chairs, tables and desks, and more. Each item is meticulously crafted, offering customization options with unique materials and finishes to suit various interior styles. Customers can explore Hans Wegner, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, and Le Corbusier furniture designs.

To enhance the shopping experience, Archetype Forms offers standard and white glove shipping services within Canada and the USA. For purchases of $5,000 or more (pre-tax and after any discounts), customers can enjoy free standard shipping, with the option to upgrade to white glove service for a nominal fee. This ensures that high-quality furniture is accessible without additional shipping costs.

For more information on Archetype Forms and to explore their new online store, please visit archetypeforms.com. With a focus on quality, design, and customer satisfaction, Archetype Forms is poised to become a leading provider of modern and mid-century modern furniture in Canada and the USA.

At Archetype Forms, we honour the legacy of visionary designers of the 19th and 20th-century. Our collections pay homage to their iconic creations, reimagining timeless furniture pieces with advanced craftsmanship, premium materials, and enhanced customization options.

