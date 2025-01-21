Feeling Stressed? Here are Some Resources to Help You Through Tough Times.

Natural disasters like Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene can take an immense emotional toll on individuals and families. When compounded by the holiday season, the stress can feel overwhelming.

FEMA and the State of Georgia want to make sure all Helene survivors who need emotional support during the holidays know how to access free mental health support:

: Georgians who need support can call or text the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s toll-free helpline at 800-985-5990. They will be referred to a local mental health provider for assistance. This service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to anyone experiencing emotional distress due to disasters. Help is available in multiple languages. 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: Call 988 and be connected with free and confidential support. This website has a feature that allows you to chat online.

FEMA encourages all survivors to take advantage of these resources as they navigate the recovery process. For more information about disaster recovery resources, visit fema.gov/disaster/4830.