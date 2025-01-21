After You Apply with FEMA, Now What?

LOS ANGELES – After you apply with FEMA for disaster assistance, you may wonder what comes next. Sometimes, FEMA may call you for more information or to give you an update. Messages from FEMA will arrive by email, phone, or text. You will know the message comes from FEMA if it is from one of the following sources:

OPEN A FEMA ACCOUNT ONLINE. A useful first step is creating your personal online account with the FEMA Disaster Assistance Center (DAC) at DisasterAssistance.gov. You will be instructed to create a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN) for secure access to your disaster assistance application information. You may hear from FEMA within 10 days of applying or less, although the current demand for disaster assistance in Los Angeles County may briefly slow the process. Meanwhile, with your online account you can:

Track the status of your application as it is reviewed

Provide your new address if you moved or other personal information that has changed

View letters and messages sent to you by FEMA

Get details on additional documents that FEMA needs to process your assistance

Submit documents to your file

Review information you have sent FEMA and update and make corrections

For help creating or signing into your account: Visit the Login.gov Help Center.

PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DOCUMENTS. Sometimes FEMA may need more information from you. There are three ways to send documents (include your name and application number):

Online in the Upload Center at DisasterAssistance.gov.

By mail to FEMA, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Faxing to 1-800-827-8112.

GATHER AND SEND OTHER INFORMATION. FEMA may request more documents or information while your application is being reviewed, for example:

Verification of your disaster-caused damage through an onsite home inspection and confirm your eligibility for a lodging program.

Verification of your identity; you may be required to submit supporting documents.

FACILITATE YOUR HOME INSPECTION. After you apply with FEMA, your request for assistance is reviewed to determine if an inspection is needed to confirm disaster-related damage to your home and personal property. FEMA home inspections are conducted in-person or virtually, and the inspector will contact you to make an appointment. If the inspection is in-person, the FEMA inspector will show you an official photo identification and will know your registration number; inspectors will never ask you for it (if asked, don’t provide it) There is no fee for the inspection.

BE SURE YOU UNDERSTAND FEMA’S DETERMINATION LETTER. Read your determination letter closely to understand your next steps in the process and what additional documentation may be needed. The determination letter will also provide instructions on how you can appeal FEMA's decision.

If you need additional help, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to learn about resources from FEMA, the state and other organizations and agencies providing disaster assistance in Los Angeles County. Two DRCs are open in Los Angeles County. Locations are:

UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Pasadena City College Community Education Center

3035 East Foothill Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91107

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

