Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Anderson County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Anderson County to offer in-person support to Kentucky survivors who experienced loss as the result of the April severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The new Disaster Recovery Center in Anderson County is located at:

Anderson County Community Center, 1026 County Park Road, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

Working hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday and 1-7 p.m. Eastern Time, Sunday.

FEMA representatives can explain available assistance programs, how to apply to FEMA, and help connect survivors with resources for their recovery needs. Representatives from the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, the Kentucky Department of Insurance and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be available at the recovery centers to assist survivors.

You can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

If you are unable to visit a center, there are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When you apply, you will need to provide:

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security Number.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information if you choose direct deposit.

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name. Apply Separately for Each Disaster



When two or more disasters are declared in the same state, FEMA ensures survivors receive all eligible assistance while preventing a duplication of federal benefits. Disaster survivors affected by multiple disasters should apply with FEMA separately for each individual disaster.

When applying for FEMA assistance, be sure to specify the damage and the date it occurred to ensure you are applying under the correct declaration number.

DR-4860-KY for the severe storms, straight-line winds, landslides and mudslides that occurred from February 14 – March 7. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Simpson, Woodford counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply under DR-4860-KY is May 25.

for the severe storms, straight-line winds, landslides and mudslides that occurred from February 14 – March 7. Homeowners and renters in counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply under DR-4860-KY is May 25. DR-4864-KY for the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred on April 2 and continuing. Homeowners and renters in the Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply under DR-4864-KY is June 25.

for the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred on April 2 and continuing. Homeowners and renters in the counties may be eligible. The deadline to apply under DR-4864-KY is June 25. Homeowners and renters in Woodford County may be eligible for federal assistance under DR-4860-KY or/and DR-4864-KY. If you had property damage or loss in Woodford County from the February severe incident, and then again from the April severe incident, you will need to complete two separate disaster assistance applications.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.