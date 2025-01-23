Westbury Group Assists HGR Energy in Securing $20 Million in Debt Financing from Energea

HGR Energy raises debt capital to continue its expansion of renewable energy projects in developing markets.

We are thrilled to have played a key role in this transformative transaction for HGR Energy. This deal underscores our commitment to supporting innovative companies in the renewable energy space.” — Jon Rubin, Westbury Partner

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbury Group LLC, a leading investment bank specializing in middle-market transactions, is proud to announce its role in assisting HGR Energy , a clean energy development company and renewable independent power producer focused on targeted international markets, in raising $20 million in debt capital from Energea , a global leader in renewable energy investments known for its innovative approach to financing clean energy initiatives.This strategic transaction will enable HGR Energy to accelerate its growth and expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects, furthering its mission to deliver sustainable energy solutions. The transaction closed December 6, 2024.The financing package includes both equity and debt capital, providing HGR Energy with the resources needed to scale its operations and develop new renewable energy projects. The $20 million transaction represents a significant investment in the renewable energy sector, underscoring the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.Westbury Group collaborated with Regiment Securities ( https://www.regimentsecurities.com ), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, to structure and execute the transaction. The combined expertise of both firms ensured a seamless process, from identifying the right financing partner to closing the deal.“We are thrilled to have played a key role in this transformative transaction for HGR Energy,” said Jon Rubin, the Westbury Partner who led the deal. “This deal underscores our commitment to supporting innovative companies in the renewable energy space. By connecting HGR Energy with Energea, we’ve helped secure the capital needed to drive HGR’s growth and advance its mission of delivering sustainable energy solutions.”HGR Energy is a leader in the renewable energy sector, focusing on developing and managing clean energy projects that contribute to a more sustainable future. Energea, with its global expertise in renewable energy investments, continues to be a trusted partner for companies seeking to make a positive environmental impact.Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Westbury Group is a FINRA-registered investment banking broker-dealer, which advises family and entrepreneur-owned businesses on mergers, acquisitions, and equity and debt capital raises, ranging from $15 million to $300+ million.The company also provides counsel on fairness opinions and valuations. Westbury’s finance professionals bring transactional and real-world operations experience to engagements in a broad range of industries, including healthcare, technology, media and telecom, transportation, manufacturing, aerospace/defense, business services and consumer packaged goods/food. Westbury is a member of the International Corporate Finance Group ( www.icfg.net ), and regularly works on cross-border transactions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.