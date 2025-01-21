Four Men from Chile Indicted in Burglary Spree Targeting Southwest Ohio Neighborhoods

(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio) — An ongoing investigation by the Southwest Ohio Burglary Task Force has led to the arrests and indictments of four Chilean men, who are accused of carrying out a string of burglaries targeting multimillion-dollar homes, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.



A Clark County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Jordan Francisco Sanchez, 22; Alexander Esteban Huaiquil-Chavez, 24; Bastian Alejandro Morales, 23; and Sergio Andres Cabello, 38. Each man faces the following charges: Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F1)

Participating in a criminal gang (F2)

Possessing criminal tools (F5) The men were arrested on Jan. 10 and booked into the Clark County Jail, where they remain in custody.



Yost created the Southwest Ohio Burglary Task Force last year to investigate a series of home break-ins in Hamilton County. The task force is organized under the attorney general’s



Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the AG's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Indian Hill Police Department. It includes representatives of the Amberly Village Police Department, Forest Park Police Department, Cincinnati Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery Police Department and Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Assisting the task force are the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations. The Clark County Prosecutor's Office is prosecuting the case.This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time. Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

