U.S. Seventh Fleet Opens New Navigation, Seamanship and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) Facility

YOKOSUKA, Japan -- Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. Seventh Fleet, opened the new Navigation, Seamanship, and Shiphandling Trainer (NSST) facility at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 16, 2024.

“I’ve seen how history and time bend to the winner who works hard and plans—this is what simulation allows us to do,” said Kacher. “It’s great to see the power of these trainers, and we’re thrilled to bring this capability to the fleet.”

During the ceremony, Kacher received a tour of the new facility and observed Sailors and junior officers from the waterfront simulating harbor movements. Capt. Dave Huljack, deputy commodore of Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, also attended the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Our teams our busy, and we’re getting after it. We don’t only use these facilities for certification, we practice close-quarters shiphandling, tactical maneuvering, and just getting better,” said Huljack. “Building more trainers surges the volume of qualified and capable mariners that we’re able to bring to the fight.”

Members from the NSST staff Jesse Summerlin, Brad Stallings, and Bill Ault explained the capabilities of the new facility and spoke on the importance of the NSSTs as a whole.

“We’re already booked at 95% capacity for the remainder of the calendar year,” said Summerlin, an LB&B Associates NSST Instructor. "The demand from the ships has been overwhelming and our team stands ready to accept the challenge and continue to provide the best possible product to our customers on the Yokosuka waterfront."

DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.