Author Dorrin B. Rosenfeld Shares Inspiring Memoir, 'The Day I Got Hit by the Tortilla Truck: My Healing Journey'

Detailing a Lifelong Path of Recovery and Resilience

VALLEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dorrin B. Rosenfeld is pleased to announce the release of The Day I Got Hit by the Tortilla Truck: My Healing Journey, a powerful memoir published on April 11, 2024. This transformative account chronicles Rosenfeld’s journey from surviving a traumatic brain injury as a Peace Corps volunteer to becoming a dedicated chiropractor, offering readers a testament to resilience, self-discovery, and the power of belief in overcoming life’s most challenging moments.Rosenfeld’s memoir is divided into three sections, each capturing significant stages of her recovery and self-fulfillment. The first section recounts her accident in the Peace Corps, detailing her survival and early path to healing. The second explores her experience in Chiropractic School, shedding light on the physical and emotional resilience she needed to succeed. Finally, readers journey with Rosenfeld through her life as a practicing chiropractor, where she channels her own recovery experience to aid others.Highlights from The Day I Got Hit by the Tortilla Truck Include:● A Journey of Resilience: A deeply personal story of recovering from a near-fatal accident and the strength required to rebuild after tragedy.● The Power of Self-Discovery: How moments of adversity can reveal latent qualities and talents, reinforcing Rosenfeld’s belief that each person has unique gifts to share.● Life’s Unexpected Lessons: Rosenfeld shares her perspective that life often responds to our deepest questions, even if we don’t realize we’ve asked them.● The Influence of Family and Community: A tribute to the support of “mishpocha”—Hebrew for family, both biological and chosen—as a vital force in overcoming obstacles.● Belief in Overcoming: Rosenfeld conveys that while recovery may be slow and challenging, with the right support and determination, anything short of death can be surmounted.With humor, insight, and hard-earned wisdom, The Day I Got Hit by the Tortilla Truck is more than a memoir—it’s a guidebook on using one’s own trials to inspire growth and resilience.About Dorrin B. RosenfeldDorrin B. Rosenfeld is a chiropractor whose life changed dramatically following a traumatic brain injury in the Peace Corps. Her career in chiropractic care is informed by her own healing journey, and she is dedicated to helping others overcome their physical and emotional barriers. Rosenfeld’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the value of seeking meaning through life’s hardships.The Day I Got Hit by the Tortilla Truck: My Healing Journey is available on Amazon and other major platforms in both print and digital formats.Book Link: https://a.co/d/heJlq4i For more information or to request an interview with Dorrin B. Rosenfeld, please contact

