Deputy Minister Ms Phumzile Mgcina: Exxaro Grootegeluk mine SLP project handover

Master of Ceremonies, Ratlou Mabula

MEC of Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya

Acting CEO of Exxaro, Mr Riaan Koppeschaar

Executive Mayor of Waterberg District Municipality, Cllr Jack Maeko

Mayor of Lephalale Local Municipality, Cllr Aaron Mokgehle

General Manager of Grootegeluk Mine, Mr Lazarus Ramashilabele

Traditional Leadership

Principal, Teachers, and Members of the School Governing Body

Team DMRE

Representatives of Organised Labour Distinguished Guests

Good morning, Sanibonani, dumelang

Let me to start by submitting an apology on behalf of the Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Mr Gwede Mantashe, who wanted to join you, but could not make it today because of other pressing commitments.

As I stand before you to handover these beautiful facilities, I cannot help but to think of where we come from as a nation.

Seventy (70) years ago, over three thousand people from all walks of life converged in Kliptown to deliberate and democratically adopt the Freedom Charter, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as the “profound revolutionary document that serves as the enduring policy blueprint for the society we seek to create”.

The truth of the matter is that our country, South Africa, has been actively involved in mining for over a century, yet its citizens remained impoverished. Despite the sector’s contribution to the country’s development which was largely concentrated in urban areas and mainly benefited a few, black mineworkers were discriminated against, mining communities and labour sending areas were subjected to inhumane conditions. To be precise, the viciousness of the apartheid regime was at its highest in this industry.

It was against this background that the delegates to the congress of the people in 1955 made a clarion call in the Freedom Charter that “the people shall share in the country’s wealth!”

Following the dawn of democracy in 1994, the governing party and now the leader of the government of national unity - which I am a proud member of - sought to undo the historical injustices of the apartheid regime.

To ensure that the South African economy, and the mining sector in particular, is transformed; our government in consultation with the people of South Africa, enacted the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) in 2002 and introduced the Mining Charter in 2004.

Inspired by the clarion call in the Freedom Charter, the MPRDA bestowed the mineral resources under the custodian of the state for the benefit of all South Africans, irrespective of race, gender, and class. The enactment of this piece of legislation in 2002, meant that the people of South Africa, irrespective of their geographical setting, can and must benefit from the country’s mineral endowment.

It is within this context that the MPRDA makes a provision for mining companies to develop the Social and Labour Plans (SLPs) as a pre-requisite for the granting of a mining right.

As social partners in the mining industry, we, therefore, have a collective responsibility to enforce and comply with the development and implementation of the SLPs to promote the social and economic welfare of all South Africans, thereby ensure that the mining affected communities and labour sending areas meaningfully benefit from the mining activities and the country’s mineral wealth.

It is, therefore, encouraging that several mining companies are beginning to embrace these regulatory objectives that are intended at changing the reputation of mining by developing and implementing impactful projects, and thereby enabling mining companies to co-exist with the communities that they operate in.

This is evident with a number of projects that you are involved in across the country, adding to these, are these state-of-the-art facilities – Nelsonskop Primary School Hall and the classrooms – at a cost of R20 618 578.

Most fulfilling to me about this project is that the principal contractor is a local female-owned black company, and that students from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions were involved in the construction of these facilities, thereby equipping them with the necessary skills to create their own opportunities.

If we are to truly transform the mining sector, and the economy in general, we must, therefore, intensify collaboration between government, private sector, labour, and civil society to create an enabling environment for the development of young people. It is within this context that we are pleased with these facilities and commend mining companies that continue to invest in the construction of facilities, such as schools and health-care centres.

Whereas some may argue that these are public facilities, therefore, the state must take responsibility, our considered view is that this cannot be sole responsibility of the state, but the responsibility of all those that are concerned with the growth and development of South Africa, including the private sector.

It is in this context that, we urge mining companies to continue building impactful projects in our communities. We must, however, caution you and our communities that SLPs are not the replacement of Municipal Integrated Development Programme (IDP). They exist to enhance the work of government, and thereby maximise the socio-economic development impact in our communities.

To drive inclusive economic growth, stimulate job creation, and eradicate poverty, we urge mining companies to also invest in local beneficiation, and in so doing, change the pit-to-port approach to mining and reduce the exportation of the minerals that are mined in our shores in their raw form. This we must do as a matter of urgency to develop our country to its full potential.

Let me conclude by, congratulating the class of 2024 for their outstanding achievements. On the same note, let me express our support to the class of 2025, and appeal to all of you, including the community, to protect these facilities against any form of vandalism. These facilities are yours, take care of them.

I thank you.

