Northern Cape Sport, Arts and Culture welcomes new film production in Kimberley

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is thrilled to announce that an exciting new film is set to begin production in the heart of the Northern Cape Province, Kimberley. This cinematic venture is poised to bring significant exposure to the region while addressing pressing social issues through a gripping narrative that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

This up-and-coming film, with its compelling themes and unexpected plot twists, is not only a creative milestone but also a platform for exploring the social challenges faced by communities. The Department is proud to support a project that reflects the resilience, depth, and vibrancy of South African storytelling. The movie, Poachers Moon written by Mr Tom Datnow tells the story of a bond between two friends with different racial and economic backgrounds during apartheid South Africa.

The production is expected to have a profound economic and cultural impact on the province. Local businesses, from hospitality to logistics, stand to benefit immensely from the influx of cast, crew, and other stakeholders. Additionally, the project will create temporary job opportunities for local artists and highlight Kimberley’s unique landscapes and heritage as a prime filming destination.

The Department remains committed to supporting creative industries that not only entertain but also educate and inspire. This film stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in bringing attention to vital social issues and fostering cultural pride.

Filming is set to commence on January 20, 2025, with further updates to be provided as production progresses. The Department encourages the community to embrace this exciting development and extend their warm hospitality to the visiting filmmakers.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Ms Nelly Pheleu

Communications Officer

Cell: 067 802 0844

E-mail: nellykpheleu@gmail.com