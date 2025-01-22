Present Moments Recovery Now In-Network with Blue Shield of California Expanding Drug Rehab Access in San Diego

Present Moments Recovery Logo Blue Shield of California Logo

Becoming in-network with Blue Shield of California helps this family and veteran-owned drug rehab program provide services to more Southern Californians.

During this time when so many of us are self-medicating, our top priority is helping as many at-risk individuals as possible. Becoming in-network with Blue Shield of California helps us achieve that.” — Mark Gladden, Founder, CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Present Moments Recovery is a family-owned San Diego drug rehabilitation program that is now in-network with Blue Shield of California.

Many thousands of California families have Blue Shield of California as their primary insurer, so Founder and CEO Mark Gladden made it a priority to complete the rigorous process of getting approval for ‘in-network’ status for Blue Shield of California. Present Moments Recovery is also in-network with Anthem Blue Cross, TRICARE, and TriWest.

“During this difficult time when so many Californians are struggling with isolation and self-medicating, priority number one is helping as many at-risk individuals as possible. Becoming in-network with Blue Shield of California helps us achieve that,” says Mark, a U.S. Veteran. Mark started Present Moments Recovery in 2017 with his wife Amy Gladden, a Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor who also serves as the Facility Director. In 2023, Mark and Amy expanded their business by opening a senior living board and care residence in San Diego called Present Moments Senior Living.

The treatment programs at Present Moments Recovery utilize evidence-based practices that are personalized for the individual. Residents are housed in a private and comfortable ‘home-like’ environment in North San Diego County. More traditional practices like one-on-one counseling, group counseling, and cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), are combined with holistic and mindful processes, like meditation, yoga, and art therapy.

Present Moments Recovery offers the entire continuum of care, from sub-acute detox to intensive outpatient treatment and even sober living homes. The integration of medication assisted treatment (MAT), when appropriate, also helps the individual to achieve a sense of ‘wellness’ as quickly as possible. Medication assisted treatment is the process of using medications like Suboxone to reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings during early sobriety.

More about Present Moments Recovery

Present Moments Recovery offers adults a comfortable and safe detoxification and the entire continuum of treatment in a welcoming home-like setting in San Diego County. The residential drug treatment program and outpatient treatment program are licensed by the California Department of Health and Care Services (DHCS). Visit their Blue Shield of California website page to start the process of using your policy to receive treatment. You can also call them directly at (619) 363-4767.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.