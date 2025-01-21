Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates Unite in Historic Call to Action to Combat Global Hunger

Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots of Peace and 2023 World Food Prize Laureate

Heidi Kuhn, Founder, Roots of Peace joins 150 Fellow to Laureates to Advocate for Bold Innovations to Address World Hunger at U.S. Senate.

This is our defining moment to confront the dual crises of hunger and climate change. Through innovation and collective action, we can transform barren soil into a source of sustenance and hope.” — Heidi Kuhn, founder of Roots of Peace and 2023 World Food Prize Laureate

WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 150 Nobel and World Food Prize Laureates issued an unprecedented plea for increased financial and political support to develop groundbreaking “moonshot” technologies aimed at averting a global hunger catastrophe. Among the voices amplifying this urgent call to action was Heidi Kuhn, World Food Prize Laureate 2023 and Founder, Roots of Peace, traveled to Washington, D.C. to join fellow Laureates, as they joined together with Nobel Laureates in a historic call to action to combat global hunger.Immediately following the announcement, Kuhn took action and partnered the Embassies in Washington, D.C. to bring practical solutions to this urgent plea by planting peace through agriculture. Andres Rodriguez, Dean, Agricultural Attaches hosted Kuhn at the Embassy of Chile bringing representatives from Canada, Japan, Italy, Spain and EU to discuss innovative ways combat global hunger. “We applaud your valiant efforts and encourage you to continue expanding the impact of Roots of Peae until there is no further need to clear landmines and repair the broken societies who have suffered as victims of conflict,” stated Rodriguez.Kuhn also met with Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim at the Embassy of Azerbaijan, whose country was host to COP29 in Baku. He strongly supported Kuhn’s proposal to establish a Roots of Peace ‘Mines to Vines’ pilot program in Karabagh this Spring 2025 bringing together best practices to fight climate change by removing landmines and restoring the vineyards in this war-torn land where 1.4 million landmines were laid since 2020. “In an effort to turn ideas into reality, this tangible field would be a prototype to be featured at COP30 in Brazil, hosted by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, also a fellow World Food Prize Laureate,” stated Kuhn.The open letter, signed by 133 Nobel Prize and World Food Prize Laureates, warns that the world is “not even close” to meeting future food needs. With 700 million people experiencing hunger today and an additional 1.5 billion mouths to feed by 2050, the letter forecasts an “even more food-insecure, unstable world” unless swift action is taken.“This is our defining moment to confront the dual crises of hunger and climate change,” said Kuhn during the event at the U.S. Senate’s Committee. “The land holds the key to humanity’s survival. Through innovation and collective action, we can transform barren soil into a source of sustenance, stability, and hope.”Kuhn’s organization, Roots of Peace, has been a beacon of transformation in over 60 countries, focusing on its core mission: “Demine, Replant, Regenerate.” From clearing landmines in Ukraine to planting fruit trees in Afghanistan, Roots of Peace exemplifies the potential of innovation to restore land and livelihoods. These efforts directly align with the “moonshot” vision outlined in the letter, which calls for revolutionary leaps in food production and security.A Global Call for “Moonshot” InnovationsThe letter, spearheaded by 2024 World Food Prize Laureate Cary Fowler, highlights a dire need for bold scientific advancements to tackle food insecurity, citing challenges such as climate change, conflict, and market pressures. Proposed solutions include optimizing photosynthesis in staple crops, developing nitrogen-efficient cereals, and improving the storage and shelf life of fruits and vegetables.“This is an ‘Inconvenient Truth’ moment for global hunger,” said Mashal Husain, incoming president of the World Food Prize Foundation. “With the right resources and collaboration, the scientific community can deliver breakthroughs to prevent catastrophic food insecurity within the next 25 years.”The Roots of Peace Approach: A Model for RegenerationAs wildfires and climate disasters ravage her home state of California, Kuhn emphasized the urgency of addressing the interconnected crises of climate change and food security. A statement from the Azerbaijani Embassy further underscores the global impact of Kuhn’s work: “We are deeply saddened by the wildfires that have devastated communities in and around Los Angeles County in California. We express our condolences to those who lost their loved ones and suffered from this disaster. As always, Heidi Kuhn’s care and utmost energy to tackle global challenges demonstrates unwavering intentions and goodwill. Her commitment to turn mines into wines within the framework of peace-through-agriculture humanitarian activities is a testament of her compassion and dedication.”Roots of Peace’s innovative model showcases how restoring land can stabilize communities, sequester carbon, and enhance food security. In Ukraine, for instance, the organization’s efforts to clear unexploded ordnance from agricultural land directly support the country’s recovery as Europe’s “Breadbasket.”A Call to ActionThe Senate event concluded with a powerful reminder from Brian Schmidt, 2011 Nobel Laureate in Physics: “Investment in research, especially in the regions most affected, can solve this problem. It is a relatively inexpensive solution with a payoff that benefits all of humanity.”As the world faces unprecedented threats, Kuhn and Roots of Peace remain steadfast in their mission to restore the earth, one acre at a time. “This is our moonshot moment,” Kuhn said. “Together, we can turn the tides of hunger and climate crisis for generations to come.”

