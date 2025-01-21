The list below provides information gathered from press announcements and other public notices about certain recalls of health fraud* - related products regulated by FDA. For all FDA recalls, click here.

*The FDA defines health fraud as the deceptive promotion, advertising, distribution, or sale of a product represented as being effective to prevent, diagnose, treat, cure or lessen an illness or condition, or provide another beneficial effect on health, but that has not been scientifically proven safe and effective for such purposes.