The list below provides information gathered from press announcements and other public notices about certain recalls of health fraud* - related products regulated by FDA. For all FDA recalls, click here.
|Date
|Brand Name
|Product Description
|Reason/Problem
|Company Name
|12/18/2024
|Fouzee
|SugarLin Herbal Formula Herbal Dietary Supplement
|Product contains undeclared Metformin and Glyburide
|Shoppers-Plaza
|12/16/2024
|Force Forever
|Marketed as a Dietary Supplement
|Product contains undeclared diclofenac and dexamethasone
|GNMART Inc
|12/13/2024
|VidaSlim
|VidaSlim brand products
|Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant
|Motivate Me Ashley, LLC
|12/13/2024
|Buy-herbal.com
|Nhan Sam Tuyet Lien Truy Phong Hoan dietary supplement capsules
|Undeclared urosemide, Dexamethasone and Chlorpheniramine
|buy-herbal.com
|11/19/2024
|Umary
|UMARY Hyaluronic Acid tablets
|Undeclared diclofenac and omeprazole
|MXBBB
|11/06/2024
|VitalityVita
|Marketed as a Dietary Supplement
|Undeclared Sildenafil and Diclofenac
|VitalityVita
|11/04/2024
|ZoomMax and ZapMax Capsules
|Marketed as Dietary Supplements
|Undeclared Sildenafil and Diclofenac
|Boulla LLC
|10/16/2024
|AK Forte
|Marketed as a Dietary Supplement
|Undeclared acetaminophen and diclofenac
|C&A Naturistics
|09/20/2024
|Vail-Bon
|Marketed as Dietary Supplement
|Undeclared dexamethasone and chlorpheniramine
|123herbals
|08/21/2024
|Endurance Pro Energy Boost Capsules
|Marketed as Dietary Supplements
|Undeclared sildenafil
|Veata LLC
|08/21/2024
|Boom Max
|Marketed as Dietary Supplements
|Undeclared sildenafil
|Boulla LLC
|07/22/2024
|Umary
|Marketed as Dietary Supplements
|Undeclared diclofenac and omeprazole
|Main Products, Inc.
|07/16/2024
|Infla-650
|Marketed as Dietary Supplements
|Undeclared acetaminophen, diclofenac and phenylbutazone
|Guru Inc.
|07/15/2024
|Umary
|Marketed as Dietary Supplements
|Undeclared diclofenac and omeprazole
|SoloVital.com
|07/12/2024
|Supercore Products Group
|Marketed as Dietary Supplements
|Undeclared sildenafil and acetaminophen
|Supercore Products Group
|06/24/2024
|Diamond Shruumz
|Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies
|Toxic levels of muscimol
|Prophet Premium Blends
|06/11/2024
|Ram It, To The Moon
|Drugs
|Undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil
|Integrity Products
|04/23/2024
|Schwinnng
|Drugs
|Undeclared nortadalafil
|STOP CLOPEZ CORP
|04/10/2024
|Eva Nutrition, Science of Alpha, Niwali, NWL Nutra
|Tejocote Dietary Supplements
|Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant
|Global Mix, Inc.
|04/02/2024
|ForeverMen
|Drugs
|Undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil
|FAonline Inc
|03/20/2024
|Various brands of sexual enhancement dietary supplements
|Drugs
|Undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil
|Pyramid Wholesale
|02/23/2024
|H&Natural
|Tejocote Dietary Supplements
|Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant
|G.A. Mart dba H&Natural
|02/23/2024
|Alipotec King
|Tejocote Dietary Supplements
|Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant
|Backstage Center
|02/05/2024
|Sustain, Schwinnng
|Drugs
|Undeclared Tadalafil and Nortadalafil
|Today the World
|01/29/2024
|Neptune’s Fix
|Drugs
|Undeclared Tianeptine
|Neptune Resources, LLC
|01/12/2024
|ELV Alipotec
|Tejocote Dietary Supplements
|Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant
|World Green Nutrition, Inc.
*The FDA defines health fraud as the deceptive promotion, advertising, distribution, or sale of a product represented as being effective to prevent, diagnose, treat, cure or lessen an illness or condition, or provide another beneficial effect on health, but that has not been scientifically proven safe and effective for such purposes.