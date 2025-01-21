The list below provides information gathered from press announcements and other public notices about certain recalls of health fraud* - related products regulated by FDA. For all FDA recalls, click here.

Date Brand Name Product Description Reason/Problem Company Name
12/18/2024 Fouzee SugarLin Herbal Formula Herbal Dietary Supplement Product contains undeclared Metformin and Glyburide Shoppers-Plaza
12/16/2024 Force Forever Marketed as a Dietary Supplement Product contains undeclared diclofenac and dexamethasone GNMART Inc
12/13/2024 VidaSlim  VidaSlim brand products Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant Motivate Me Ashley, LLC
12/13/2024 Buy-herbal.com Nhan Sam Tuyet Lien Truy Phong Hoan dietary supplement capsules Undeclared urosemide, Dexamethasone and Chlorpheniramine buy-herbal.com
11/19/2024 Umary UMARY Hyaluronic Acid tablets Undeclared diclofenac and omeprazole MXBBB
11/06/2024 VitalityVita Marketed as a Dietary Supplement Undeclared Sildenafil and Diclofenac VitalityVita
11/04/2024 ZoomMax and ZapMax Capsules Marketed as Dietary Supplements Undeclared Sildenafil and Diclofenac Boulla LLC
10/16/2024 AK Forte Marketed as a Dietary Supplement Undeclared acetaminophen and diclofenac C&A Naturistics
09/20/2024 Vail-Bon Marketed as Dietary Supplement Undeclared dexamethasone and chlorpheniramine  123herbals
08/21/2024 Endurance Pro Energy Boost Capsules Marketed as Dietary Supplements Undeclared sildenafil Veata LLC
08/21/2024 Boom Max Marketed as Dietary Supplements Undeclared sildenafil Boulla LLC
07/22/2024 Umary Marketed as Dietary Supplements Undeclared diclofenac and omeprazole Main Products, Inc.
07/16/2024 Infla-650 Marketed as Dietary Supplements Undeclared acetaminophen, diclofenac and phenylbutazone Guru Inc.
07/15/2024 Umary Marketed as Dietary Supplements Undeclared diclofenac and omeprazole SoloVital.com
07/12/2024 Supercore Products Group Marketed as Dietary Supplements Undeclared sildenafil and acetaminophen Supercore Products Group
06/24/2024 Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies Toxic levels of muscimol Prophet Premium Blends
06/11/2024 Ram It, To The Moon Drugs Undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil Integrity Products
04/23/2024 Schwinnng Drugs Undeclared nortadalafil STOP CLOPEZ CORP
04/10/2024 Eva Nutrition, Science of Alpha, Niwali, NWL Nutra Tejocote Dietary Supplements Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant Global Mix, Inc.
04/02/2024 ForeverMen Drugs Undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil FAonline Inc
03/20/2024 Various brands of sexual enhancement dietary supplements Drugs Undeclared sildenafil and/or tadalafil Pyramid Wholesale
02/23/2024 H&Natural Tejocote Dietary Supplements Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant G.A. Mart dba H&Natural
02/23/2024 Alipotec King Tejocote Dietary Supplements Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant Backstage Center
02/05/2024 Sustain, Schwinnng Drugs Undeclared Tadalafil and Nortadalafil Today the World
01/29/2024 Neptune’s Fix Drugs Undeclared Tianeptine Neptune Resources, LLC
01/12/2024 ELV Alipotec Tejocote Dietary Supplements Product contains toxic yellow oleander, a poisonous plant World Green Nutrition, Inc.

*The FDA defines health fraud as the deceptive promotion, advertising, distribution, or sale of a product represented as being effective to prevent, diagnose, treat, cure or lessen an illness or condition, or provide another beneficial effect on health, but that has not been scientifically proven safe and effective for such purposes.

 